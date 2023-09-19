Federal Government And Nlc At An Impasse Over Workers Demands

In a last-minute attempt to prevent an indefinite strike, the Federal Government met with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). The meeting, hosted by the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, ended without an agreement.

The NLC had issued a 21-day ultimatum on September 1, demanding action from the government. Among these demands were wage awards, tax exemptions, and a minimum wage review.

Despite the government’s commitment to restructure its engagement framework, no concrete actions have been taken. Both parties pledged to find solutions before the deadline but left the meeting without a consensus.

The deadlock between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress is troubling. It threatens the welfare of workers and the stability of the nation’s economy.

The stalemate reveals a lack of effective dialogue and compromise, essential elements for governance. The government must act swiftly to address the demands of the NLC, particularly in wage awards and tax exemptions.

Failure to meet these demands could result in an indefinite strike. Such an action would have devastating consequences for an already fragile economy.

The government needs to take labour demands seriously. It’s high time for constructive dialogue to find a middle ground that is fair to workers and sustainable for the nation.

  • The Nigerian Labour Congress was founded in 1978.
  • Nigeria has a minimum wage of N30,000, signed into law in April 2019.
  • The NLC has over 4 million members.
  • Strikes in Nigeria have historically had significant impacts.
  • The NLC has a Women’s Commission aimed at promoting gender equality.

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

