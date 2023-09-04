Federal Government Pleads with Labour to Call Off Impending Strike

The Federal Government has urgently appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned two-day warning strike. The appeal was made by Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong in Abuja.
Lalong cited the potential reversal of progress made by the government as the reason for the appeal. He promised to address the NLC’s concerns comprehensively if given time to settle into his new role.
Lalong emphasized that the new cabinet was recently sworn in and is still receiving briefings. He assured that the issues raised by the NLC would be addressed in the coming weeks.
Despite not receiving formal notice of the strike as required by law, the ministry plans to meet with labour leaders. The aim is to prevent the strike from taking place.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s plea to the Nigeria Labour Congress to suspend its planned strike is critical for industrial relations in Nigeria.
While the government’s concerns about the potential impact of the strike are valid, the situation also raises questions about the effectiveness of communication between the government and labour unions.
The fact that the ministry had not received formal notice of the strike as required by law suggests a breakdown in dialogue.
Both parties must engage in constructive discussions to resolve the underlying issues. A strike would not only disrupt the lives of everyday Nigerians but also hamper economic activities.
Therefore, it’s in the best interest of all stakeholders to find a peaceful resolution. The government must also proactively address the concerns the NLC raises to prevent future industrial actions.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was founded in 1978 and is Nigeria’s umbrella organization for trade unions.
- Strikes in Nigeria have historically had significant impacts, including the 2012 fuel subsidy strike, which lasted for eight days.
- Nigeria’s Ministry of Labour and Employment is responsible for formulating and implementing labour policy.
- Nigeria has a history of industrial actions, with sectors like education and healthcare often affected.
- According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s unemployment rate reached 33.3% in 2020, one of the highest globally.