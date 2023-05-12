Festus Osifo Reclaims PENGASSAN Presidency in Unopposed Election

In a unanimous and unopposed decision, Comrade Festus Osifo, the incumbent President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Nigeria, secures another term as the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).
His re-election occurred at the 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress (NDC) 2023 on Thursday, May 11th, 2023, hosted at the International Conference Center in Abuja.
Alongside Osifo, several other key players were elected to form the new Central Working Committee (CWC) to serve for the upcoming three years.
This team includes former National Treasurer Comrade Kabiru Dan Azumi, who steps into the Deputy President role replacing Owan Abua.
Aliu Dauda, the former Chairman of the Kaduna zone, took the position of the new Financial Secretary, and Kingsley Udoidua clinched the National Public Relations Officer role.
Further elections saw Ada Mbaneso Maryann presiding over the Pengassan Women’s Commission and Chidinma Anyanwu as Secretary.
Charles Ogbowu maintained his role as National Auditor 1, while Ese Okusi emerged as the new National Auditor 11. David Owan prevailed over Leroy Musa to become the next National Treasurer, and Dr. Eze Ifeanyi claimed victory as the new National Industrial Relations Officer.
The newly elected national officers were formally sworn in by Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the General Secretary of PENGASSAN, who also acted as the returning officer. The election was under the watchful eyes of the Registrar of Trade Unions.
In his victory speech, Osifo lauded the association members for their part in conducting one of the most peaceful union elections.
He took the opportunity to acknowledge the successful policies of the past three years and express gratitude for their continued support.
Editor’s Note: The Resounding Re-election of Festus Osifo – A Vote for Continuity and Stability
The re-election of Comrade Festus Osifo as the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) is more than just a triumph for the incumbent – it is an endorsement of continuity, stability, and trust in leadership.
His unanimous victory at the 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress (NDC) 2023 echoes the delegates’ faith and confidence in his leadership.
This is a testament to his successful tenure as the head of PENGASSAN and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
His track record of effective leadership and dedication to the cause of the workers has won him another term, unopposed.
However, this re-election also signifies a broader issue – the state of the Nigerian petroleum and natural gas sector.
The sector has been grappling with numerous challenges, from pricing disputes to staff welfare issues, and the role of PENGASSAN has never been more critical.
In these times, a steady hand at the helm is most needed, and the re-election of Osifo provides just that.
Nevertheless, the next three years will not be a walk in the park.
The newly elected Central Working Committee (CWC), under the leadership of Osifo, will have to navigate these turbulent waters with skill and precision.
They must unite to address the sector’s pressing issues and safeguard the interests of the workers they represent.
Now is the time for the CWC to consolidate the gains made over the past years, build on the foundations laid, and steer PENGASSAN towards a sustainable and prosperous future.
Did you know?
- The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) was founded in 1978 to protect, defend and promote workers’ rights, well-being, and interests in the oil and gas industry.
- PENGASSAN and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) were instrumental in the Nigerian general strikes of 1994 against the military government.
- PENGASSAN has over 15,000 members across significant oil and gas companies in Nigeria.
