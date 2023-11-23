Government Cuts Wage Allocation by £100bn, Sparking Labour Outrage

Labour unions expressed strong disapproval following the Federal Government’s decision to reduce the supplementary budgetary allocation for federal civil servants’ wage awards by N100bn. This move deviates from the previously agreed terms with the government.
The revised 2023 Supplementary Budget revealed this cut, alongside other significant changes. Notably, the budget for defence increased from N476.54bn to N546.21bn, and N20bn was allocated for capital supplementation to the National Intelligence Agency.
The N2.1tn 2023 Supplementary Budget, initially marred by controversy due to extravagant items, undAdd a New Posterwent amendments by the National Assembly. The original document proposed a four-month wage award costing around N210bn, but the revised version reduced this to approximately N110bn.
The Ministry of Defence’s budget saw a rise, with the Nigerian Navy receiving an additional N25bn, increasing its total allocation from N62.8bn to N87.8bn. This included a swap of the controversial N5bn presidential yacht votes for Navy barges and allocations for the construction of two buildings and the purchase of two tugboats.
The Defence Intelligence Agency’s allocation also increased by N30bn, and the Office of the National Security Adviser saw a N20.3bn rise. Despite these increases, the budget retained the N1.5bn allocation for official vehicles for the First Lady’s office and raised the education loan fund to N10bn.
The Federal Government had previously agreed to a wage award of N35,000 for all federal workers, starting in September, pending a new national minimum wage law. However, civil servants only received a single payment for September, contrary to the promise of two months’ payment.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned against this reduction, emphasizing that the agreement was to increase, not decrease, federal civil servants’ wages. The NLC and TUC expressed disappointment and warned of resistance, highlighting the government’s inconsistency with the agreement.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we find the Federal Government’s decision to slash the wage allocation by N100bn concerning, especially given the current economic challenges. This move, which contradicts the agreement with labour unions, could exacerbate the already strained relationship between the government and its workforce.
The reduction in wage allocation, amidst increasing allocations in other sectors like defence, sends a mixed message about the government’s priorities. While national security is undoubtedly crucial, the well-being and financial security of civil servants are equally important. The government must balance these needs effectively.
This situation calls for transparent and open dialogue between the government and labour unions. It’s essential to honour commitments and maintain trust, especially in agreements impacting the livelihood of thousands of workers. The government should reconsider its decision and find a middle ground that respects the needs of its employees while addressing budgetary constraints.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s federal civil service is one of the largest in Africa, employing thousands of workers across various sectors.
- The supplementary budget process allows the government to adjust its spending in response to unforeseen circumstances or new priorities.
- Labour unions in Nigeria have a history of advocating for workers’ rights, often leading to significant policy changes.
- The National Intelligence Agency, which received a capital supplementation in the revised budget, is responsible for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations.
- The decision to cut wage allocations amidst rising inflation can significantly impact the purchasing power and living standards of civil servants.