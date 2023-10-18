Labour Sets Two-Week Deadline for Governors on N35,000 Wage Award

Organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has given state governors a two-week ultimatum to begin negotiations on the N35,000 wage award for their workers. This decision aligns with the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Federal Government.
The state chapters of both unions have communicated this ultimatum to the governors, urging them to expedite the necessary processes and implement the wage award, which is intended to alleviate the pains from the removal of fuel subsidy. The deadline for this wage award payment is approaching, and the unions are pressing for its immediate implementation.
In a related development, President Bola Tinubu has launched a N1tn cash transfer programme, targeting 15 million households as a measure to mitigate the economic impacts of the fuel subsidy removal.
Each of these households will receive N25,000 monthly for three months, totalling an expenditure of about N1.13tn for the programme. Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, highlighted that approximately 61 million Nigerians are set to benefit from this initiative.
The national leadership of the NLC and TUC had previously agreed with the Federal Government to pay N35,000 to all federal workers from September, with the anticipation of a new national minimum wage being legislated. This wage award is expected to last for six months, and states have been encouraged to offer the same benefit to their employees.
Editorial
We believe that the decision by Organised Labour to set a deadline for the implementation of the N35,000 wage award is a commendable move. It underscores the importance of ensuring that workers, who are the backbone of any economy, are adequately compensated, especially in these challenging economic times.
The removal of the fuel subsidy, while deemed necessary by some economic experts, has undeniably placed a significant burden on the average Nigerian. Therefore, measures like the wage award and the cash transfer programme are essential to cushion the blow.
However, while these initiatives are steps in the right direction, they are but temporary solutions. We must address the root causes of our economic challenges.
It’s not just about providing palliatives; it’s about creating a sustainable economic environment where businesses can thrive, and citizens can enjoy a decent standard of living. We urge the government and all stakeholders to see beyond these short-term solutions and work towards long-term economic reforms. Only then can we hope for a nation where the welfare of every citizen is guaranteed.
Did You Know?
- The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in New Zealand in 1894.
- Nigeria’s first national minimum wage was N125, established in 1981.
- The International Labour Organization (ILO) recognises the importance of a minimum wage in ensuring a just and equitable society.
- As of 2021, Luxembourg has the highest minimum wage globally, offering workers €2,202 per month.
- A study by the World Bank found that well-implemented wage policies can reduce wage inequality and boost economic growth.