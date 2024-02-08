Labour Unions Set 14-Day Deadline for FG on Agreements

In a decisive move, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have handed the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum, demanding the fulfilment of a 16-point agreement reached post-petrol subsidy removal.
Leaders Joe Ajaero and Festus Usifo, representing the labour unions, voiced their disappointment over the unfulfilled agreements, highlighting a disregard for Nigerian workers’ and citizens’ welfare and rights. From February 9 to February 22, 2024, the request underscores the urgency to address the severe socio-economic impacts stemming from the controversial removal of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the Naira, as influenced by IMF/World Bank policies.
These policies have plunged the masses and workers into dire economic straits, exacerbating hunger, eroding purchasing power, and heightening insecurity across Nigeria.
The government’s apparent inaction and failure to alleviate these burdens have prompted the labour unions to demand immediate action, threatening to take steps to protect the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses if their demands remain unmet.
The unions’ statement also criticizes the government’s interference in union activities and the illegal proscription of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), calling for a commitment to the agreed-upon measures without further delay.
Editorial
As we stand in solidarity with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), their recent request to the Federal Government is not just a call for action but a cry for the dignity and survival of the Nigerian populace. The removal of petrol subsidies and the devaluation of the Naira have not just been policy decisions; they have been blows to the fabric of our society, leaving the average Nigerian grappling with unprecedented levels of hardship and insecurity. The government’s slow response to these crises has only added insult to injury, betraying a disturbing indifference to the plight of its citizens.
The labour unions’ demands are not unreasonable; they are essential. They speak to the fundamental rights of workers and the broader welfare of the Nigerian people. The agreements reached were meant to mitigate the adverse effects of economic policies that, while perhaps well-intentioned, have proven to be ill-conceived and poorly executed. The government’s reluctance to honour these agreements not only undermines its credibility but also its commitment to the welfare of its citizens.
We urge the federal government to view this request not as a threat but as an opportunity to rectify its course and show that it values the welfare of its people above all. The time for empty promises has indeed passed. Action must be taken, and it must be taken now. The patience of the Nigerian people has been stretched to its limit, and their resilience should not be mistaken for passivity. The government must act swiftly to fulfil its obligations to its workers, citizens, and its leadership’s integrity. Our collective future depends on it.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, heavily relied on petrol subsidies to keep fuel prices low for decades, making their removal highly contentious.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have long advocated for subsidy removal and economic reforms in developing countries to promote economic stability and growth.
- The Naira, Nigeria’s currency, has faced significant devaluation against the dollar in recent years, impacting the cost of imported goods, including petrol.
- The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) play crucial roles in Nigeria’s transportation sector, affecting millions of commuters daily.
- Hunger and food insecurity in Nigeria have been exacerbated by various factors, including economic policies, insecurity, and the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting millions of households across the country.