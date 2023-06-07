Labour Unions Shelve Nationwide Strike Plan – The Inside Story

Yesterday, leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shed light on the rationale behind their decision to hold off on the previously planned nationwide strike.
This industrial action was geared towards pressuring the Federal Government into reversing the significant 200% increase in petrol pump prices.
At an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, NLC’s president, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, referenced a variety of factors contributing to the decision.
These included the prevailing national mood in light of ongoing presidential election tribunal proceedings, the pursuit of national stability, and a restraining order secured by the Federal Government via the National Industrial Court (NIC).
However, the resulting meeting communiqué criticised the NIC for its ongoing use of ex-parte injunctions, favouring the government at the expense of Nigerian workers’ interests, contrary to the Supreme Court’s stance.
The communiqué highlighted that the preceding NEC session had commanded a nationwide service withdrawal and mass protest in response to the Federal Government’s petroleum price hike.
Despite breaching the 2023 Appropriation Act, the government remained resolute, leaving the NLC arguing against promoting lawlessness.
The communiqué said: “Considering the socio-political mood surrounding the recent elections and the need to strive for national stability, the NEC-in-session resolved to praise the congress leadership’s diligence in fulfilling NEC’s assigned duties.”
Conversely, the TUC stated its decision to forego the strike plan was down to the government’s willingness to meet all its demands, including a new minimum wage of N200,000.
Interestingly, amid this meeting, the government had procured a court order to prevent the NLC and TUC from proceeding with the impending strike.
This led to an agreement to suspend the planned strike and maintain the current price of PMS until further discussions on June 19.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives commended the NLC’s decision to suspend the proposed strike and open negotiations with the Federal Government.
Editorial
The Unseen Hands of Resolution
Navigating the rocky terrains of negotiations often requires skill, patience, and, most importantly, a commitment to the common good.
Recently, this was tested in Nigeria when the country’s powerful labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), made a surprising move to halt their previously planned nationwide strike.
This drastic action was intended to prompt the Federal Government to reconsider the 200% hike in petrol pump prices – a hike many views as unreasonable and damaging to the nation’s economy.
It is undeniable that such a protest would have significantly disrupted everyday life, impacting those directly involved and countless individuals who depend on these services.
Nevertheless, it is crucial to understand why these unions were pushed to the point of considering such drastic measures.
The nationwide strike emerged as a response to what the unions perceived as a direct insult to the nation’s workers.
They argued that the petrol price increase clearly violated the 2023 Appropriation Act, indicating the government’s disregard for the law and its implications for everyday citizens.
However, in a twist of events, the labour unions displayed a commendable sense of duty and responsibility, prioritising national stability over their initial plan.
Their decision to suspend the strike diffused the rising tension and created an opportunity for a more productive dialogue.
Granted, the government was willing to negotiate and accommodate demands, such as the TUC’s proposed new minimum wage.
As observers and citizens, we hope this will translate into actual, impactful actions.
In light of this development, it is vital to note that a nation thrives on stability, unity, and mutual understanding.
Using force, exemplified by the NIC’s employment of ex-parte injunctions favouring the government, is not a sustainable way to address grievances.
Instead, it propagates the culture of arm-twisting and discredits the judicial system’s impartiality.
We urge the government, labour unions, and other stakeholders to strive for a fair resolution that promotes economic growth, social stability, and the well-being of all Nigerians.
As citizens, we are responsible for remaining vigilant and engaged, holding our leaders accountable and urging them towards responsible and equitable governance.
Did you know?
- According to the International Labour Organization, Nigeria employs over 59 million people.
- Despite its vast oil reserves, Nigeria imports nearly 91% of the petrol it consumes.
- As of 2023, Nigeria has 37.5 million registered vehicles, making petrol price increases a critical issue for many of the population.
