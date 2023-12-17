Labour Unions Warn of Industrial Action Over Wage Suspension

Organised labour in Nigeria is poised to take a firm stance on the halted wage payments to civil servants, urging federal and state governments to brace for an increase in the minimum wage from the current N30,000. The Federal Government has allocated N1tn in the 2024 budget for minimum wage adjustments and other civil servant benefits. Despite the nationwide cost of living increases, state governments have remained silent on new minimum wage plans.
Information Minister Idris Mohammed stated that the current N30,000 minimum wage is set to expire in March 2024. The Federal Government and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council had agreed on this wage in October 2019. Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress, Tommy Etim, hinted at possible prolonged industrial action if wage payments remained unresolved.
Negotiations for a new minimum wage will consider socio-economic realities, focusing on essential needs like housing and transportation. Benson Upah, Head of Information at Nigeria Labour Congress, emphasised that once the law passes, states must comply. Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, stressed the need for a minimum wage that reflects current living costs, highlighting the impact of subsidy removal on workers.
The NLC also expects the Federal Government to fulfil its promise regarding outstanding wage awards. An agreement with the Federal Government set the wage award at N35,000, increased from an initial N25,000 following labour union discussions. Northern state governors are considering a uniform wage award approach, while states like Benue and Edo are making budgetary provisions for potential wage increases.
In Ekiti, labour leaders expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with the state government. Delta State has budgeted for a salary increase, and Kogi State’s NLC opts for diplomatic pressure for wage awards. Kwara and Abia states are preparing for new minimum wage negotiations, while Ogun awaits the formation of a negotiation committee.
Editorial
As we delve into the complexities of the ongoing wage negotiations between labour unions and government entities across Nigeria, it’s crucial to recognise the broader implications of these discussions. The current economic landscape, marked by rising inflation and the removal of fuel subsidies, has significantly impacted the cost of living. This situation necessitates a reevaluation of the minimum wage to ensure it aligns with the realities workers face.
The Federal Government’s allocation of N1tn for wage adjustments is commendable, but it’s only a part of a giant puzzle. The silence of state governments on this issue is concerning, as it reflects a disconnect between policy-making and the everyday struggles of civil servants. The upcoming expiration of the current minimum wage adds urgency to these negotiations, highlighting the need for a proactive approach.
The potential for industrial action looms large, underscoring the importance of dialogue and swift resolution. The negotiations must transcend mere figures; they should holistically address the needs of workers, considering factors like housing and transportation costs. This approach aligns with the NLC’s vision of a living wage that covers basic expenses and allows for savings and a decent standard of living.
As various states adopt different strategies, from uniform wage awards to budgetary provisions for wage increases, it’s evident that a one-size-fits-all solution is impractical. Each state’s unique economic situation must be factored into these decisions. The collective effort to establish a fair and sustainable minimum wage is not just an economic imperative but a moral one, reflecting our commitment to the welfare and dignity of every worker.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s first national minimum wage of N125 was established in 1981, following the Udoji Salary Review Commission’s recommendations.
- The minimum wage in Nigeria has been revised several times, reflecting the country’s economic changes and inflation rates.
- The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in New Zealand in 1894, making it the first country to implement such a policy.
- A living wage differs from a minimum wage in that it considers the cost of living and aims to cover all basic expenses, including food, housing, and other necessities.
- The International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted the Minimum Wage Fixing Convention (C131) in 1970, providing guidelines for setting minimum wages globally.