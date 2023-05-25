Labour Unrest Over Controversial Concession of Abuja and Kano Airports

Article Summary
- Labour unions in the aviation sector resist the concession of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, by the Federal Government.
- Workers claim the concession process lacks transparency and is fraught with illegalities.
- The unions warn firms involved in the deal to stay clear of the airports.
- The Federal Executive Council approved the concession of the two airports to the Corporacion American Airport Consortium last week.
- Labour unions cite faulty foundations, labour issues, contempt of court, and lack of transparency as reasons for their protests.
News Story
A brewing confrontation looms within the aviation industry, as worker unions vehemently oppose the concession of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), by the Federal government.
The labour groups within the aviation sector threaten a severe backlash should the federal government impose the concession policy.
In addition, they warn the firms associated with the concession deal of the two airports to avoid involvement, alleging the process to be full of unlawful practices and lacking transparency.
They argue that the alleged concession was conducted in a highly secretive manner.
The selection of the Transaction Adviser, pre-qualification and selection of bidders/winners, development of the Full Business Case, and conclusion of the concession, they claim, were handled solely by the Minister, his confidants, the ICRC and the favoured bidder, entirely excluding the public from the process.
In the past week, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) granted the concession of these two airports to the Corporacion American Airport Consortium.
In response, aviation workers protested vigorously in Abuja, claiming the action breached the legal and acceptable standards of airport concession as per global best practices.
The unions leading the protest include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and Nigeria Union Of Pensioners (NUP) FAAN Branch.
They present faulty foundations, labour issues, contempt of court, and lack of transparency as grounds for their resistance, cautioning that further commitment to such a venture amounts to wastefulness.
The NLC President Joe Ajaero expressed solidarity with the aviation sector unions over the current concession crisis, warning that the deal breaches the laws of the land and advising the incoming government not to accept this concession deal, likening it to a booby trap.
Editorial
A Bumpy Take-Off: Aviation Workers’ Protest Against Airports’ Concession
The storm clouds gathering over Nigeria’s aviation sector require immediate attention and critical thinking.
The root cause?
The concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, by the Federal government – a move that has provoked widespread resistance from labour unions within the sector.
These unions insist that the concession process lacks transparency, is riddled with illegalities, and contravenes global best practices.
One cannot overlook the unions’ concerns, such as the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).
They highlight issues such as lack of transparency, labour issues, contempt of court, and a faulty foundation as critical red flags.
Notably, they warn that any entity willing to commit resources to this concession endeavour merely indulges in waste.
This bold position highlights the palpable tension surrounding this concession.
It underscores the essence of transparency and respect for labour rights in the execution of such significant policies.
The unions also highlight the importance of adhering to global best practices – a standard that should be non-negotiable.
Yet, whether the unions have thoroughly examined all aspects of this concession deal is worth asking.
Could their stance be fuelled more by a fear of the unknown rather than solid facts?
Despite the weight of the labour unions’ claims, one cannot ignore the potential benefits of the concession.
Properly executed, it can bring about much-needed infrastructural development, spur increased efficiency, and promote competitiveness within the industry.
Moreover, private sector participation could bring about the capital injection needed to revamp the sector.
However, these benefits can only be realised if the concession process is carried out transparently and fairly, ensuring that the interests of all stakeholders, including the workers, are adequately protected.
Therefore, the path forward demands a diligent reassessment of the concession process.
The government needs to pause and listen to the concerns raised by the unions, reassess the process, and ensure it aligns with global best practices.
To borrow a phrase from aviation parlance, ‘abort take-off and return to gate’ – it’s time for the government to reassess its flight plan before it is too late.
Did You Know?
- Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport are two of the busiest airports in Nigeria.
- The concession process involves granting a private company the right to operate a facility, in this case, an airport, for a fixed period.
- Concession models are widely used in aviation sectors globally to improve operational efficiency and infrastructure.
- Labour unions safeguard workers’ rights and advocate for their interests.
- The Federal Executive Council is responsible for the administration of the federal government.
