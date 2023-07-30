Labour Urges Nationwide Strike, Asks Nigerians to Hoard Essentials

To protest the removal of fuel subsidies and the rising cost of living, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for a nationwide strike.
The Federal Government is set to meet with labour representatives on Monday to avert the impending strike.
The NLC has urged citizens to stock up on food, medicines, and other necessities in anticipation of the seven-day strike.
The strike is expected to paralyse the country, with commercial transport operators withdrawing their services, and markets, schools, and healthcare facilities likely to close.
The NLC had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, threatening a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
The labour movement accuses the Tinubu-led Federal Government of failing to meet its demands following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, which has led to a significant increase in the pump price.
The government team called an emergency meeting with the organised labour, comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress, following the strike announcement.
However, labour officials stormed out of the meeting due to the government team’s alleged no-show.
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, and the National Union of Electricity Employees, have confirmed that they are mobilising their members to halt the supply of fuel and the national electricity grid from Wednesday in response to the NLC’s planned mass protest.
Editorial:
The impending nationwide strike called by the NLC underscores the deep-seated economic challenges facing Nigeria.
The removal of fuel subsidies, while arguably necessary for economic reform, has led to an astronomical rise in the cost of living, hitting ordinary Nigerians the hardest.
The government’s response to the crisis has been less than satisfactory.
The alleged failure of government representatives to attend a crucial meeting with labour officials is indicative of a lack of seriousness in addressing the concerns of the labour movement.
While the strike is a legitimate form of protest, it is essential to consider its potential impact on the already struggling Nigerian populace.
A nationwide strike will undoubtedly disrupt essential services, further exacerbating the hardships faced by ordinary Nigerians.
The government must engage in meaningful dialogue with the labour movement to address their concerns.
It is also crucial for the government to roll out effective palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on the most vulnerable sections of the population.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet it relies heavily on imported petroleum products due to its inadequate refining capacity.
- The removal of fuel subsidies has been a contentious issue in Nigeria for many years, leading to several nationwide strikes.
- Fuel subsidies are often seen as a significant drain on Nigeria’s economy, with billions of dollars spent annually.
- Despite being an oil-rich country, many Nigerians live in poverty, and the removal of fuel subsidies has led to an increase in the cost of living.
- The Nigerian labour movement has a long history of activism and has played a significant role in the country’s political and economic landscape.
