Labour’s Meeting with Government Ends without Subsidy Resolution

Without resolving, the meeting between the Federal Government and organised labour on the contentious subsidy removal matter concluded. The government called the meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to address the growing concerns regarding removing subsidies and increasing petrol pump prices.
The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price adjustment was announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) earlier this week. Post-meeting, Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that consensus was far from achieved.
According to Ajaero, the fundamental principle of negotiation requires the government and NNPCL to revert to the previous status quo. However, he insisted on considering potential alternatives and understanding the far-reaching effects of this action on the populace.
The subsidy provision, valid until June, made Ajaero question the government’s timing. He disputed the Federal Government’s claim of insufficient funds to sustain the subsidy, countering,
“Is it the duty of NLC to raise funds for the government, collect tax, to sell crude at the international market?”
Ajaero questioned the continued focus on subsidy, pointing out that all countries subsidise the livelihood of their citizens in some form. He criticised the government for the state of the nation’s refineries and the need to refine crude oil abroad. He also questioned the government’s claim of deregulating the product while setting its prices.
Despite the government’s agreement in 2011 to have the refineries operational by December last year, no progress was made. However, Federal Government representative Dele Alake acknowledged that the meeting aimed at finding a peaceful solution and said discussions would continue at a later date.
Subsidy Saga: A Call for Pragmatic Solutions
The recent deadlock between the Federal Government and organised labour over the controversial fuel subsidy removal lays bare a problem that persists and continues to dog our economy. It is now evident that the subsidy system is unsustainable.
Yet the government’s struggle to end it has created friction and widespread apprehension.
Let’s, not mince words: Subsidy is a thorny issue. The labour unions’ insistence on returning to the status quo is understandable, considering the socioeconomic fallout of hiked fuel prices. Yet, it’s equally crucial to recognise the unsustainable burden the subsidy places on the national coffers.
The State of Affairs
At present, our economy cannot afford the luxury of subsidised fuel. However, a sudden and total subsidy removal could send a shock wave through an already struggling economy. Consequently, the government’s attempt to stop the subsidy has put it on a collision course with organised labour, leading to the current impasse.
In fairness to the labour unions, their concerns are valid. However, the increase in petrol prices hits the common man hard, raising the cost of transportation and, subsequently, the price of goods and services.
Nevertheless, let’s address the elephant in the room: our non-functional refineries. Ajaero rightly questioned why the government’s refineries have become non-operational, forcing us to refine our crude oil abroad. This is an unnecessary and costly process that has further strained our economy.
Towards a Sustainable Solution
Let’s focus on seeking pragmatic solutions rather than indulging in a blame game. The government must listen to the people’s voices and acknowledge their concerns. Therefore, instead of an abrupt removal, we propose a phased removal of the fuel subsidy, coupled with adequate palliatives to cushion the effect on the citizens.
The repair and operationalisation of our existing refineries, as agreed in 2011, should be prioritised. With fully operational refineries, we would be less reliant on expensive imported refined oil, bringing down costs.
Our leaders are responsible for providing good governance and easing the burden on the citizens. The ongoing dialogue between the government and labour unions must continue transparently and constructively.
- Nigeria is the 12th largest oil producer globally, yet it imports refined petrol.
- As of 2022, Nigeria had four refineries, none of which were fully operational.
- In 2020, Nigeria spent NGN 2.63 trillion on fuel subsidies.
