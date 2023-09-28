Nation Braces for Major Strike as Labour’s Dissatisfaction Grows

The Trade Union Congress’s Deputy President, Tommy Etim, has clarified that the planned strike will go ahead. This decision underscores the workers’ increasing dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s actions. Despite having had ample time to address the union’s demands, the government’s response has been perceived as inadequate.
Etim’s statements suggest a deep-seated mistrust between the workers and the government. He warns of a significant strike, which could be the most impactful yet. Amid these challenging times, concerns about potential layoffs add to the workers’ anxieties.
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers and the National Union of Electricity Employees have supported the strike. This could lead to potential fuel shortages and power outages, further affecting the daily lives of Nigerians. Additionally, the health sector and judiciary have announced their intention to participate, which could paralyse essential services.
The strike, set to commence on October 3, 2023, directly responds to the government’s alleged neglect. The primary demands include post-subsidy palliatives for workers and implementing policies to alleviate the public’s suffering after the removal of the fuel subsidy.
Editorial
The impending nationwide strike is more than a call for better wages or improved working conditions. It reflects a deeper issue: the growing chasm between the government and its workforce. The removal of the fuel subsidy, while perhaps an economic necessity, has been executed without adequate measures to cushion its impact on the average Nigerian.
Promises of post-subsidy palliatives remain unfulfilled, leading to increased mistrust. If the government’s claim of saving over a trillion naira from the subsidy removal is accurate, questions arise about the allocation of these funds.
Why does the nation continue to borrow?
Where is the transparency in fund allocation?
The potential consequences of this strike are severe. From fuel scarcity to blackouts and a halt in essential services, the nation stands on the brink of a crisis. It’s crucial for those in power to not only listen but to act decisively.
The workers’ demands are precise, and the ball is now firmly in the government’s court.
Did You Know?
- NUPENG and NUEE’s support for the strike could lead to fuel and electricity shortages.
- The government claims to have saved over a trillion naira from the fuel subsidy removal.
- The NLC boasts over 40 affiliate unions, with the TUC having about 30.
- The strike’s demands include wage awards, tax exemptions, and a minimum wage review.
- The healthcare sector, represented by groups like JOHESU, will also participate in the strike.