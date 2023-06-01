Nationwide Industrial Action Looms as Labour Orders Maritime Workers to Cease Operations

A nationwide halt of shipping operations is on the horizon as the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) instructs its workers to cease all activities, initiating an indefinite strike from Monday.
The decision is a reaction to the ongoing disagreement with shipping firms about inadequate compensation and welfare provisions for employees.
MWUN’s President-General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, conveyed his grievances during a press briefing on Thursday.
He recounted the struggle of organised Labour since 2018 to secure a minimum standard from shipping firms concerning the welfare of employees.
Unfortunately, their efforts have yet to bear fruit.
He further elaborated that despite multiple ultimatums and interventions by the previous Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, the shipping companies, predominantly multinationals, have remained stubbornly unresponsive.
Adeyanju lamented the working conditions of the maritime employees, comparing them to those of modern-day slavery.
Editorial
The Maritime Impasse: Seeking Fair Treatment for Workers
The news of the impending indefinite strike action initiated by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) underscores a concerning issue: the continued disregard for the welfare of maritime workers by shipping companies.
These companies, many of them international entities, seem to persistently ignore the pleas for adequate compensation and better working conditions, a situation akin to modern-day slavery, according to MWUN’s President-General.
Undeniably, the shipping industry plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy, acting as the conduit for most of our imports and exports.
As such, the looming strike threatens the shipping industry and the nation’s economic stability.
Opponents of the strike may argue that businesses must keep their costs low, particularly in these challenging economic times.
Still, such a standpoint should not justify or translate into a disregard for the rights and welfare of employees.
Neglecting the concerns of those who keep the industry afloat is ethically questionable and economically unsustainable.
What is needed now is a swift and comprehensive resolution to this dispute.
The onus falls upon both the shipping companies and the government to prioritise the welfare of maritime workers.
Shipping firms must recognise their employees’ invaluable contribution and ensure fair pay and proper working conditions.
The government must enforce regulations safeguarding workers’ rights and pressure the shipping industry to adopt practices that respect those rights.
Moreover, an industry-wide worker welfare standard needs to be established and enforced.
In the face of inaction, the threat of disruptive strikes will persist.
It is time for the public to rally behind our maritime workers. Their struggle is our struggle, as the potential repercussions of this strike extend well beyond the docks and the shipping lanes.
Let’s support them, not just in words, but in action, by demanding accountability from the shipping companies and the government.
Did you know?
- Nigeria’s maritime industry contributes about N3.2 trillion ($8.4 billion) annually to the nation’s economy.
- Nigeria ranks as the largest economy in Africa, with a substantial part of that being due to the maritime industry.
- The shipping industry accounts for approximately 90% of global trade.
Remember, Yohaig NG is your best source for the latest Naija news.
Our commitment is to provide unbiased, accurate, and timely news.
We strive to promote informed discussions and encourage you to participate.
Leave a comment, share your views, and stay informed with Yohaig NG.