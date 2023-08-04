Nationwide Strike Looms as FG-Labour Talks Break Down

Surprisingly, the truce between organised labour and the Federal Government seems to have crumbled. Less than a day after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, an agreement was reached to halt their protests.
The unions have pledged to initiate a nationwide strike from August 14 if their leaders are called for contempt of court orders.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has based its decision on the contempt of court application the Federal Ministry of Justice lodged against the labour leaders on Wednesday.
The NLC has warned of a strike if the Federal Government does not retract the lawsuit accusing the labour leadership of defying court orders.
Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, made this announcement on Thursday night following the union’s National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
The Federal Government had previously obtained an order from the National Industrial Court to prevent the NLC and the Trade Union Congress from initiating any strike action over issues such as “removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in the cost of living,” until the suit is resolved.
The justice ministry issued a stern warning on July 26 that the planned strike by the union would be contempt of court, an offence punishable by imprisonment.
However, organised labour declared a nationwide protest despite the court injunction due to dissatisfaction with the slow negotiation process with the FG and the delay in implementing palliative measures to alleviate the pains of subsidy removal.
In response to the labour leaders’ defiance, the Federal Government initiated a contempt of court proceeding against the labour leaders on Wednesday, a move that has incensed the unions.
The NLC has now stated that it will embark on a nationwide strike starting August 14, 2023, if the government fails to withdraw the lawsuit against the labour leaders.
Editorial:
The recent breakdown in talks between the Federal Government and organised labour is a worrying development.
The threat of a nationwide strike, coming so soon after an agreement was reached to halt protests, highlights the volatile nature of the situation.
The labour unions feel their concerns are not being adequately addressed.
The issue at hand is complex. On one side, the government is trying to enforce court orders and maintain law and order. On the other, the labour unions are fighting for what they believe to be their rights and the rights of the workers they represent.
It’s a delicate balance that needs to be struck.
The government’s decision to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the labour leaders has only added fuel to the fire.
It’s seen as an aggressive move that has further alienated the unions. The threat of a nationwide strike is a clear indication of their displeasure.
However, it’s important to remember that strikes can significantly impact the economy and the daily lives of citizens.
They can disrupt services, affect businesses, and cause general inconvenience. It’s a drastic measure that should be used as a last resort.
The need of the hour is for both sides to return to the negotiating table.
Open and honest dialogue is the only way to resolve this issue.
The government needs to address the concerns of labour unions fairly and transparently.
At the same time, the unions must be willing to work with the government to find a solution in the best interest of all parties involved.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was founded in 1978 and is the central labour union in Nigeria.
- The NLC has been involved in several significant strikes in Nigeria, often related to fuel subsidies and minimum wage issues.
- The Federal Ministry of Justice is responsible for the legal affairs of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
- Contempt of court is a severe offence in Nigeria and can be punishable by imprisonment.
- The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has exclusive jurisdiction in civil cases and matters relating to or connected with any labour, employment, trade unions, industrial relations and matters arising from the workplace.
