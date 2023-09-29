Nationwide Strike: NUPENG Rallies Petroleum Workers for Action

The upcoming nationwide strike on October 3 is gaining traction. The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has given directives to its members. They stress the need for full adherence.
The strike has been announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC). NUPENG has called explicitly upon the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Petrol Station Workers (PSW), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR).
All related workers in the petroleum distribution sector are to join the strike from midnight of October 3. More information will be provided in due course.
Editorial
The decision by NUPENG to mobilise its members for the nationwide strike is significant. It highlights the growing concerns within the petroleum sector. Such a move can disrupt daily routines, impacting transportation and businesses.
The backing of the strike by the NLC and TUC further emphasises its importance. While the reasons for the strike are not detailed, they must be pressing. The government must engage in dialogue with NUPENG and other unions. Addressing their concerns can lead to a harmonious working environment.
The petroleum sector is vital to Nigeria’s economy. Any prolonged strike can have far-reaching effects. Those in authority need to act swiftly. They must address the immediate issues and ensure future stability.
Did You Know?
- NUPENG was established in 1977, playing a significant role in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) began in 1978, advocating for workers’ rights.
- Nigeria stands as Africa’s largest oil producer and ranks 12th globally.
- Petroleum contributes about 9% to Nigeria’s GDP but accounts for 90% of export revenues.
- Strikes in this sector can cause fuel scarcity, affecting the prices of goods and services.