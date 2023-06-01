NLC and TUC Rally at Government House Against Transport Union Bans in Lagos

Yesterday, prominent leaders from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) staged a protest at the Lagos State Government House, Alausa.
The demonstration was focused on the ongoing prohibition of the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
The congregation included Secretary-General of TUC, Nuhu Toro; Deputy General-Secretary of NLC, Ismail Bello; TUC/Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) President, Festus Osifo, and Lagos State Chairman of TUC, Gbenga Ekundayo.
Toro highlighted the group’s intent, demanding the lifting of the RTEAN and NURTW ban enforced by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Mr Olasunkanmi Ojo, a representative from the Ministry of Transportation, received the protest letter for Governor Sanwo-Olu. He assured the labour leaders that their requests would be considered.
Editorial
Labour Unions Fight for Freedom of Association
Yesterday’s protest outside the Lagos State Government House demonstrated a bold stance by the NLC and TUC against the continued ban on the RTEAN and NURTW. The scene was a powerful reminder that the struggle for workers’ rights and freedoms remains an ongoing battle.
Critics may argue that the labour unions’ demand oversteps their boundaries, suggesting that the decision to ban these transport unions is a matter of state governance.
But this perspective undermines the heart of the issue: the fundamental right of freedom of association and collective bargaining, which are cornerstones of our democracy.
The protesters assert, and rightfully so, that the constitution, labour law, and international conventions guarantee the right to form and belong to a trade union. The ban on RTEAN and NURTW breaches this right and disrupts the transport sector, affecting daily life in Lagos.
The state government needs to address these concerns without delay.
Disputes should be resolved through the proper channels, like the Ministry of Labour or the National Industrial Court, rather than blanket bans.
It’s time for our leaders to show that they respect the rights of workers and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- The NLC and TUC are Nigeria’s two largest labour unions, representing millions of workers.
- RTEAN and NURTW are critical to Lagos’ transport system, which services the state’s population of over 14 million people.
- Nigerian law and international labour conventions protect the right to form and belong to a trade union.
- The transport sector plays a crucial role in Lagos’ economy, contributing significantly to its GDP.
You stay informed about significant developments affecting workers’ rights and public transport in Lagos by tuning in to the latest Naija news.
Make your voice heard by sharing your thoughts on this pressing issue.