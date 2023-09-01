Nlc Announces Two Day Strike Over Unresolved Fuel Subsidy Issues

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declares a two-day warning strike starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The action aims to protest the government’s lack of solutions for challenges arising from fuel subsidy removal.
NLC President Joe Ajaero announced during a press conference in Abuja.
The labour union accuses the Federal Government of abandoning negotiations and failing to implement resolutions from previous meetings. On August 2, organised labour protested against what they termed as “anti-people” policies by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
The union also demands an upward review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000.
Several meetings between the Presidency and the unions on palliatives for Nigerians have proved abortive.
Editorial
The NLC’s Warning Strike: A Desperate Cry for Government Accountability
The NLC’s decision to initiate a two-day warning strike is a desperate cry for government accountability. The removal of the fuel subsidy has had a cascading effect on the cost of living, affecting millions of Nigerians.
The government’s failure to negotiate and implement resolutions from previous meetings is a glaring sign of its lack of commitment to resolving the issue.
The demand for an upward review of the minimum wage is another critical point. It reflects the dire state of the economy and the need for immediate action.
The government must listen and act decisively to mitigate the populace’s hardships.
Did You Know?
- The NLC was founded in 1978 and has been instrumental in advocating for workers’ rights in Nigeria.
- Fuel subsidy removal has been a contentious issue in Nigeria, leading to multiple strikes and protests.
- The minimum wage in Nigeria was last reviewed in 2019, from N18,000 to N30,000.
- According to a National Bureau of Statistics report, about 40% of Nigerians live below the poverty line.
- Strikes in Nigeria have historically been a powerful tool for social change, including the 2012 protests against fuel subsidy removal.