NLC Declares No Intentions for Strike over Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has made it clear that it has no plans to stage a strike on Friday in response to the removal of fuel subsidy.
On Thursday, Benson Upah, the NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, declared this in Abuja.
Dismissing circulating rumours, Upah urged the public to disregard any narratives suggesting that the NLC plans to call for a workers’ strike from June 2, stressing that these stories did not originate from Congress.
He said,
“We’ve noticed stories on social media alleging that the NLC will commence protest action against the hike in petrol pump prices from June 2. While we are profoundly outraged by this insensible price surge, which is aimed at causing unimaginable hardship to Nigerians, we have no intentions to initiate any action on June 2.
“For now, what we do have scheduled for June 2 are internal meetings where we will deliberate on the issue of price increase,” he explained.
Upah reassured that after these meetings, the NLC would inform Nigerians of its following action.
Editorial
The Subtle Power of Constructive Dialogue over Strikes
The recent announcement by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that they have no plans to embark on a strike due to the removal of fuel subsidy is a welcome development.
This is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to constructive dialogue and sound decision-making.
Though the news of fuel subsidy removal has undeniably incensed many and has the potential to inflict hardship on Nigerians, the NLC’s restrained and measured response is commendable.
Rather than resort to strikes – which have often been disruptive and costly to the economy and ordinary Nigerians – the NLC has chosen to engage in internal deliberations on the issue.
This approach promotes the spirit of discussion and collective problem-solving, giving a chance to resolve differences and reach decisions that benefit the many rather than the few.
While the decision not to strike does not imply agreement with the fuel subsidy removal, it does suggest a more strategic approach that seeks the best way to address this issue without causing further hardship to the Nigerian populace.
The NLC’s decision is a model of responsible leadership.
It’s a reminder that strikes are not the only tool available to labour unions and that, more often than not, constructive dialogue and negotiation yield more sustainable results.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was established in 1978 and is an umbrella organisation for trade unions in Nigeria.
- It has been instrumental in negotiating wage increases and improving working conditions for Nigerian workers.
- The NLC has often used strikes as a tool for negotiation and has been involved in significant strikes, like the national strike in 2012 protesting against fuel subsidy removal.