NLC Firm on Wednesday Strike, Begins Worker Mobilisation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has started mass mobilisation in preparation for its planned nationwide strike set to commence on Wednesday. The strike is a protest against the hardship caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.
The NLC has released a schedule, urging Nigerians to join them at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 7 am.
The NLC has criticised the Federal Government for its lack of control and protection over the market, leading to avoidable pain and hardship for ordinary citizens. The union has called for immediate action to deal with the criminal content of the subsidy and to fix all refineries to cater to domestic fuel consumption.
The NLC has also expressed concerns over the recent monetary policies rolled out by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, stating that no reasonable government leaves its national currency to the forces of the market.
The union has reiterated its demands for the government to reverse all “anti-poor policies” and release the withheld salaries of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, among others.
Ahead of its meeting with the Federal Government scheduled for today (Monday) and the nationwide strike set to begin on Wednesday, the NLC has accused the Tinubu-led administration of playing games with the lives of Nigerians.
The union has called on the government to take seriously the engagement with labour unions.
The planned nationwide strike by the NLC underscores the level of discontent among Nigerians following the removal of the fuel subsidy.
While the government’s aim to reduce fiscal pressures and encourage investment in the oil sector is understandable, the immediate impact on the cost of living cannot be ignored.
The government must engage in open dialogue with the public and labour unions to address these concerns.
It is crucial for the government to take seriously the engagement with labour unions and to consider the potential impact of its policies on ordinary citizens.
The government must also ensure that its monetary policies do not leave the national currency vulnerable to market forces.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is the largest labour federation in Nigeria, representing millions of workers across various sectors.
- Fuel subsidies have been a contentious issue in Nigeria for many years, leading to several nationwide strikes.
- Despite being a major oil producer, Nigeria imports the majority of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- The removal of petrol subsidies can have a significant impact on the cost of living, particularly for low-income households.
- Strikes can have a significant impact on the economy, disrupting business operations and reducing productivity.
