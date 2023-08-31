NLC Labels FCT’s Planned Demolitions as ‘War Against the Poor’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a strong statement. It condemns the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s plans to demolish illegal structures.
The NLC argues that the move is a war against the poor. The government’s reasoning, they say, is not valid.
Joe Ajaero, NLC President, spoke at a national symposium in Abuja. He said the plan should not proceed without alternative shelters for the affected poor.
He describes the plan as a human rights violation.
The FCT Minister, a former Rivers State governor, had earlier vowed to restore the Abuja Master Plan. He plans to demolish all illegal buildings.
He also aims to reclaim lands and uncompleted buildings that harbour criminals.
Ajaero suggests that the FCT administration should legalize these structures. He argues that the master plan is only known to those behind it.
He adds that the demolitions are a daily war against the poor.
Editorial
Demolitions in FCT: A Social Justice Crisis in the Making
The Nigeria Labour Congress’s condemnation of the planned demolitions in the Federal Capital Territory is timely. It highlights a glaring issue of social justice.
The move to demolish illegal structures is not just an urban planning strategy. It’s a direct attack on the poor and vulnerable.
The government’s rationale for demolition is to restore the Abuja Master Plan. However, this plan is not transparent.
It’s known only to a select few, raising questions about its legitimacy.
Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, has rightly called for alternative shelters. The poor should not be left homeless.
Their human rights must be respected.
The FCT administration should consider legalizing these structures. It’s a more humane approach.
It also respects the dignity of the affected individuals.
The planned demolitions are a complex issue. They require a balanced approach that respects human rights.
The government must tread carefully to avoid a social justice crisis.
Did You Know?
- The Abuja Master Plan was designed to guide the development of Nigeria’s capital.
- Illegal structures often arise due to a lack of affordable housing options.
- Demolitions can have severe psychological impacts on affected individuals.
- The ‘right to the city’ concept argues for more inclusive urban planning.
- The NLC has been a vocal advocate for Nigeria’s workers’ and citizens’ rights.