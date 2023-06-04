NLC Mobilizes Affiliate Unions for Nationwide Strike Against Fuel Price Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is rallying its 43 affiliate unions for a planned industrial action set to kick off on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in response to the increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), according to reports from The PUNCH.
Unions associated with the NLC – such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, and National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives – have been enlisted in the impending action.
The NLC, in a letter addressed to the affiliate unions and signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, indicated the plan.
“Nationwide action and withdrawal of services” is in protest against the “fraudulent increase in the prices of fuel across the thirty-six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT”.
“All National Leadership are expected to mobilise their members for the action and ensure full compliance with the directives as services in both the public and private sector are expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday, 7th June, 2023,” the NLC communicated.
President Bola Tinubu announced the cessation of subsidy payments on fuel during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square in Abuja.
This move led to immediate long queues at fuel stations across the country as Nigerians grappled with a swift surge in petrol prices.
While the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited and the House of Representatives support the decision, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria have staunchly resisted it, arguing that the President cannot decide on subsidy removal unilaterally.
Editorial
Fuel Price Hike: Striking a Balance Between Economic Stability and People’s Welfare
The imminent nationwide strike in Nigeria, orchestrated by the Nigeria Labour Congress in response to the increase in the pump price of fuel, underscores the intricate balance between the country’s economic stability and the welfare of its people.
President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidies is an economic measure designed to channel funds into infrastructure and other vital areas for economic strengthening.
However, the immediate impact on everyday Nigerians – long fuel queues and a sharp increase in petrol prices – prompts significant concerns about ordinary people’s hardships.
While fiscal responsibility and economic stability are priorities for any nation, policy decisions that have immediate, wide-ranging effects on people’s livelihoods require careful consideration, robust communication, and a supportive transition plan to soften the blow.
Unions like the NLC and the Trade Union Congress play a vital role in voicing these concerns and ensuring that the welfare of workers across Nigeria is not eliminated.
As the situation unfolds, all stakeholders must come to the negotiation table and find a balance that respects the country’s economic realities without burdening the people.
Did you know?
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was created in 1978 and has actively championed workers’ rights and interests.
- Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, is widely used in Nigeria for transportation, generating power, and various industrial purposes.
- Fuel subsidies are government measures intended to keep the price of fuel low to reduce the cost of living and spur economic activity.
- The removal of fuel subsidies is often a contentious issue due to its immediate impact on fuel prices and, by extension, the cost of living.
