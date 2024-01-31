Nlc President Criticizes Governors In Wage Committee For Non Compliance

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has raised concerns over the composition of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage. In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ajaero pointed out that many governors on the panel are not adhering to the current minimum wage standards.
Ajaero’s criticism comes as Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the committee, emphasising the need for a decent living wage in line with the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019, which will expire in March 2024. The committee’s formation is part of a mandatory review process established by the House of Representatives in May 2017, requiring a reassessment of workers’ remuneration every five years.
The NLC President expressed dissatisfaction with selecting either non-compliant or partially compliant governors with the minimum wage law. He highlighted states like Zamfara, Borno, and Bauchi as examples, stressing the need to enforce the minimum wage law, which criminalises non-compliance.
Ajaero also touched upon the country’s reliance on the dollar for transactions, expressing concern over the government’s policy but acknowledging the limitations of the Labour Congress in influencing this aspect.
Editorial:
The recent remarks by Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, regarding the composition of the Minimum Wage Committee bring to light a significant issue in our labour landscape. Including governors who are not fully compliant with the current minimum wage in the committee is a matter of concern and warrants a closer examination.
As we embark on the journey to establish a new minimum wage, the process must be guided by principles of fairness and compliance. The presence of non-compliant governors on the committee could potentially skew the discussions and outcomes, undermining the very purpose of the committee.
The minimum wage is not just a number; it reflects our commitment to ensuring a decent standard of living for our workers. It is a fundamental right that should be upheld and enforced across all states. The failure of some governors to comply with the existing wage standards is not just a legal issue but a moral one, affecting the lives of countless workers and their families.
The government’s role in enforcing the minimum wage law becomes even more critical in this context. A mechanism must hold states accountable for non-compliance, ensuring workers’ rights are recognised and protected.
In echoing our initial sentiment, the path to a new minimum wage is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the welfare of our workers. It is a chance to rectify past shortcomings and set a precedent for compliance and fairness in our labour policies.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was founded in 1978 following the merger of four organisations.
- Nigeria’s first national minimum wage was established in 1981 at N125 per month.
- The minimum wage in Nigeria has been revised several times, reflecting the changing economic conditions in the country.
- The NLC is crucial in advocating for workers’ rights and has been instrumental in various labour reforms in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s labour force is one of the largest in Africa, with a significant portion engaged in the informal sector.