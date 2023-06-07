NLC Rebukes National Industrial Court’s Ruling in Favour of Federal Government

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disapproved of the National Industrial Court’s (NIC) decision, claiming it favours the Federal Government to the detriment of workers and the broader populace.
This sentiment was expressed in a communique by NLC President Mr Joe Ajaero, alongside General Secretary Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, following an urgent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. This assembly was convened to discuss the dialogue results between the NLC and the Federal Government over the hike in petroleum product prices.
On June 3, the NLC declared a nationwide strike to protest against the fuel price increase, set to begin on June 7. However, the Federal Government secured a court injunction to halt the proposed strike.
In its session, the NEC resolved that it is vital for the government to abide by established laws and court rulings. The Congress expressed its profound disapproval of the NIC’s ruling, which it viewed as the continued use of exparte injunctions in the government’s favour, contrary to the interests of Nigerian workers.
In response to the NIC’s rulings, Congress has decided to suspend the proposed strike action, allowing negotiations to proceed freely. Still, they aim to reach a final agreement during or after the negotiation round with the federal government on June 19, 2023. All Affiliates and State Councils of Congress are instructed to pause further action and mobilisation pending the negotiation’s outcome.
The NLC communique thanked all Affiliates and State Councils for their strong mobilisation efforts towards a successful nationwide strike and urged them to remain alert for potential continuation needs.
Editorial
Nigeria’s Workers’ Struggle: A Call for Fairness and Dialogue
The recent condemnation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of the National Industrial Court’s (NIC) ruling highlights Nigeria’s continuous struggle for workers’ rights. A situation favouring the Federal Government at the expense of the workers and the masses highlights the importance of a balanced and fair judicial system.
Acknowledging the government’s right to seek court intervention when faced with potential nationwide strikes is crucial. However, it raises concerns when court rulings favour one side, jeopardising trust in the judicial system and the government.
Therefore, the core issue here is fuel price hikes and the balance of power, fairness, and upholding workers’ rights. There needs to be a transparent negotiation process that duly considers the welfare of Nigerian workers.
The government and judicial bodies must understand the gravity of decisions that could disrupt this balance. It’s not merely a matter of law and order; it’s about creating a stable, just society where all parties can operate respectfully and fairly.
The NLC’s decision to suspend the strike and negotiate further is a commendable move towards peaceful dialogue. It’s a powerful demonstration of their commitment to finding a solution that aligns with the interests of Nigerian workers.
Those in power should heed this call for dialogue and transparency. Let us prioritise balanced negotiations, upholding our workers’ rights, and, most importantly, ensuring the stability of our nation. Together, we can work towards a future where such disagreements are settled through constructive dialogue and mutual respect rather than contentious court rulings.
Did you know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and is considered a mixed economy emerging market.
- The country has approximately 59.5 million people in its labour force as of 2023.
- The petroleum industry is the largest in Nigeria and is crucial in economic growth.
- Nigeria is ranked 131st on the World Bank’s 2020 Ease of Doing Business Index.
- The minimum wage in Nigeria is 30,000 Naira per month as of 2023.
Yohaig NG provides you with the top Naija news today, ensuring you stay informed about issues that matter.
Our dedication is to deliver timely, accurate and comprehensive news tailored to your needs.
Your opinion matters to us.
Share your thoughts, engage in discussions, and be part of shaping Nigeria’s future.