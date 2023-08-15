Nlc Threatens Strike Over Potential Fuel Price Increase

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a stern warning.
They will initiate a nationwide strike without prior notice if fuel prices are raised without concluding ongoing discussions.
NLC President, Joe Ajaero, urged the Federal Government to address the declining value of the naira.
This comes after oil marketers hinted at a potential petrol price surge.
They believe that if the dollar’s rate remains between N910 and N950 in the parallel market, petrol prices might soar from N680/litre to N720/litre.
The challenge?
A scarcity of foreign exchange for petrol importation.
This concern emerged a week after the naira surpassed the N900/dollar mark, reaching over N945/dollar by Friday.
Editorial:
The NLC’s strike threat over a potential fuel price hike is a significant concern.
It highlights the delicate balance between economic policies and the populace’s well-being.
The continuous devaluation of the naira and the scarcity of foreign exchange are pressing issues.
They not only affect fuel prices but also impact the broader economy.
The government must address these challenges holistically.
Only then can we ensure economic stability and prevent further disruptions.
Did You Know?
- The NLC has been a vocal advocate for workers’ rights in Nigeria for decades.
- Fluctuations in the parallel market rates can significantly impact petrol prices.
- The scarcity of foreign exchange has been a recurring challenge for various sectors in Nigeria.
- Strikes by the NLC can have widespread implications, affecting various industries and the general populace.
- The government and the NLC have had several negotiations to address economic and labour-related issues.