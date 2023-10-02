Nulge Prepares For Nationwide Strike In Response To Oil Subsidy Removal

Mr Ambali Olatunji, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), announced the union’s intention to participate in the nationwide strike scheduled for Tuesday.
This decision follows the Nigeria Labour Congress’s declaration of an indefinite strike from October 3, 2023, due to the hardships resulting from the Federal Government’s removal of the oil subsidy.
Olatunji voiced his concerns in Akure, emphasising that the union would fully support the strike. He criticised President Bola Tinubu for the hardships brought upon Nigerians due to the hasty proclamation on oil subsidy removal. Olatunji highlighted the nation’s inability to maintain its refineries, questioning why Nigeria, an oil-producing country, cannot refine its crude oil.
He also expressed concerns about the government’s approach to palliatives and criticised the distribution process, claiming it had become a political affair.
Editorial:
The decision to remove the oil subsidy has stirred significant unrest and concern among various sectors in Nigeria. The impending nationwide strike, supported by major unions like NULGE, underscores the depth of dissatisfaction with the government’s decision.
While the removal of subsidies can be a strategic economic move, it’s crucial to ensure that the transition doesn’t disproportionately burden the average citizen.
The government’s role is not just to make policy decisions but to ensure that these decisions are implemented with the welfare of its citizens in mind. The concerns raised by NULGE and other unions highlight the need for a more comprehensive approach to policy changes, ensuring that the adverse effects on the populace are minimised.
As Nigeria grapples with these challenges, the government needs to engage with stakeholders, understand their concerns, and work collaboratively towards solutions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the top oil producers in the world but relies heavily on importing refined petroleum products.
- The oil subsidy was introduced to make petroleum products more affordable for Nigerians.
- Strikes in Nigeria have historically played a significant role in influencing government policies and decisions.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is the country’s largest workers’ union and has been instrumental in advocating for workers’ rights.
- The removal of oil subsidies has been a contentious issue in Nigeria for several years, with various administrations grappling with the decision.