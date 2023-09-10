Oil Unions Threaten Service Withdrawal Over Agip/ENI Sale to Oando

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) announce plans to withdraw services.
The move protests against the sale of Nigeria Agip Oil Company and Eni Nigeria to Oando Plc, alleging a lack of due process.
The threat involves oil and gas workers from various companies, including Mobil, Chevron, Total Energies, and Shell. The unions express solidarity with NAOC staff directly affected by the sale.
A letter signed by union leaders outlines their grievances. They demand that financial obligations to workers be met before the sale proceeds.
The letter also calls for transparency in addressing employee welfare and benefits.
The unions insist on compliance with the Pension Reform Act of 2014. They expressed readiness to take any step, including service withdrawal, to meet their demands.
Editorial
The looming service withdrawal by PENGASSAN and NUPENG over the sale of Agip and ENI Nigeria to Oando Plc is a critical juncture in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
While the unions’ concerns about due process and employee welfare are valid, the situation also exposes the need for greater transparency in the industry.
The threat of service withdrawal could have far-reaching implications, affecting the companies involved in the country’s oil production and, by extension, its economy.
All stakeholders must engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the issues amicably.
Did You Know?
- PENGASSAN and NUPENG are the two major unions representing workers in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
- Oando Plc is one of Africa’s largest integrated energy solutions providers, with operations spanning exploration and production.
- The Pension Reform Act of 2014 provides a framework for administering pension funds in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth largest in the world.
- The sale of oil and gas assets often involves complex legal and financial considerations, including employee obligations.