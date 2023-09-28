Reps Member Urges NLC, TUC to Prioritise Dialogue Over Strike

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has urgently appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). He urges them to reconsider their decision regarding the proposed industrial action. The NLC and TUC had previously announced their intention to commence an indefinite strike on October 3, leading to concerns about its impact on the nation.
Agbese’s appeal emphasises the potential strain on the country’s economy due to the proposed mass action by organised labour. He believes that the nation’s economy might not be able to bear the brunt of such a strike. Instead, he encourages the union leaders to continue their dialogue with the Federal Government, hoping for a resolution.
The lawmaker acknowledges the President’s removal of the fuel subsidy as a decision made in the country’s best interest. He points out that the subsidy system, in place since the 1970s, has only enriched a select few. Agbese highlights that the government’s expenditure on fuel subsidy has been astronomical, surpassing its spending on crucial sectors like education, health, and infrastructure.
While he recognises the hardships faced by Nigerians due to the subsidy’s removal, Agbese is optimistic about the long-term benefits. He believes ending the subsidy regime will pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria. The funds saved from the subsidy can be redirected towards vital sectors, ensuring overall national development.
Editorial
The decision to remove the fuel subsidy has undoubtedly been one of the most contentious issues in Nigeria’s recent history. While the economic rationale behind the move is clear, the immediate hardships faced by the average Nigerian cannot be overlooked. The government’s challenge lies in striking a balance between long-term economic stability and the immediate welfare of its citizens.
Philip Agbese’s appeal to the NLC and TUC is a testament to the gravity of the situation. An indefinite strike could have dire consequences, especially when the nation is grappling with economic challenges. Both the government and the unions need to find a middle ground. Dialogue, understanding, and compromise are the needs of the hour.
The removal of the fuel subsidy, while painful in the short term, promises long-term gains. But for these gains to be realised, the government must ensure transparency in utilising the saved funds. Investing in education, health, and infrastructure will boost the economy and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- The fuel subsidy system has been in place in Nigeria since the 1970s.
- The government’s spending on fuel subsidies surpassed its expenditure on education, health, and infrastructure.
- Approximately N40.1 billion is spent daily to subsidise every litre of petrol consumed in Nigeria.
- The government is projected to achieve fiscal savings of about two trillion naira ($2.6 billion) in 2023 due to the subsidy’s removal.
- These savings could reach over 11 trillion naira ($14.3bn) in 2025.