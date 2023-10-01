Sokoto Workers Ready to Join Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Sokoto State have declared their readiness to participate in the nationwide strike. This decision follows directives from the union’s national headquarters.
Hamisu Hussaini, the state secretary of the labour union, confirmed this intent on Saturday. He mentioned that workers in the state are fully prepared for the action.
Hussaini, speaking for the state chairman, Abdullahi Aliyu Jungle, stated that both the NLC and TUC in Sokoto are set for the strike. They’ve started rallying their members to ensure full participation. The aim is to continue the strike until the federal government meets their demands.
The NLC secretary shared that union leaders in the state have engaged with local bank managers. This is to ensure these banks also comply with the strike directives.
Editorial
The commitment of Sokoto’s NLC and TUC to the nationwide strike highlights the depth of concerns from the labour unions. Such actions, especially on a national scale, can significantly impact various sectors and daily life.
The unity shown by workers in Sokoto reflects the broader solidarity of Nigeria’s labour movement. It’s a powerful demonstration of what collective action can achieve. Strikes are a valid expression of grievances. However, it’s vital for the government and unions to maintain open dialogue.
This ensures workers’ concerns are addressed, while also keeping the nation’s activities running smoothly.
Did You Know?
- The NLC is Nigeria’s primary organisation representing workers.
- Strikes are used globally by unions to advocate for better conditions and policies.
- Sokoto State is in northwestern Nigeria and has a rich cultural significance.
- The TUC represents senior staff associations in Nigeria.
- Past nationwide strikes in Nigeria have led to major policy shifts by the government.