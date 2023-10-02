Ssanu Pledges Support For Upcoming Nlc Strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has declared its intention to join the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). This decision comes after the NLC and Trade Union Congress announced an indefinite strike from October 3, 2023.
The strike is in protest against the government’s perceived insensitivity in providing palliatives following the removal of fuel subsidy.
In a communique from SSANU’s 45th regular National Executive Council meeting in Borno State, the union expressed its commitment to the strike. The union’s national president, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, signed the communique. It highlighted the union’s grievances, including withheld salaries of university workers.
The communique also touched on the report of the ad hoc Committee of Pro-Chancellors of state-owned universities. SSANU expressed concerns over recommendations that state universities should abstain from nationwide industrial actions.
Editorial
SSANU’s decision to join the NLC’s proposed strike is a significant development in Nigeria’s labour scene. It underscores the depth of dissatisfaction among workers, especially in the educational sector. Strikes, while disruptive, are a tool for workers to voice their concerns and demand action.
The issues raised by SSANU are not trivial. Withheld salaries, especially during these challenging economic times, can have devastating effects on workers and their families. The government’s perceived insensitivity to these concerns only exacerbates the situation.
It’s crucial for the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the unions. This will ensure a resolution that respects the rights and needs of workers.
The recommendation that state universities should not participate in nationwide strikes is concerning. It potentially infringes on the rights of workers to collective action. All workers, regardless of their sector or state affiliation, should have the right to voice their grievances and seek redress.
Did You Know?
- SSANU represents non-academic staff in Nigerian universities.
- The removal of fuel subsidies has been a contentious issue in Nigeria, leading to various protests and strikes over the years.
- The NLC is a major umbrella organisation for workers’ unions in Nigeria.
- Strikes in the educational sector can have long-term impacts, affecting students’ academic progress.
- The Nigerian government and labour unions have a history of negotiations, often leading to resolutions after strikes.