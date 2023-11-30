TUC Advocates Stronger Measures Against Workplace Violence

Festus Osifo, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has made a strong call for the rigorous enforcement of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention C-190 and Recommendation 206. These international standards are designed to ensure a work environment free from violence and harassment for everyone. Osifo emphasized that the effective implementation and enforcement of these recommendations are crucial for eradicating gender-based violence and harassment in workplaces.
Speaking at the TUC Women Commission’s 2023 Annual Seminar in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Osifo expressed his disappointment with the ILO member states’ failure to adhere to Recommendation 206. Despite the existence of these treaties, he noted that violence and harassment continue to plague workplaces.
Osifo also highlighted local issues, such as female genital mutilation and harmful widowhood practices, which persist despite various legislative and policy measures by federal and state governments. He stated, “Despite the ILO Conventions 190 and R 206, which advocate for a work world free from violence and harassment, these issues persist. Locally, even with legislative and policy instruments like the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act of 2025, we still see these harmful practices continuing.”
To combat gender-based violence in the workplace, Osifo proposed several strategies. These include strengthening existing legal frameworks, ongoing training and retraining, and fostering collaboration and partnerships among organizations, as well as between employees and employers. He stressed that eliminating gender-based violence is a critical issue that requires collective effort and commitment.
Editorial:
In the contemporary work environment, the persistent issue of workplace violence and harassment, especially gender-based, demands urgent and decisive action. The call by Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress, for the strict enforcement of the International Labour Organisation’s standards is a timely and necessary step towards creating safer and more inclusive workplaces.
The challenge, however, lies not only in the adoption of international conventions like ILO C-190 and Recommendation 206 but in their effective implementation and enforcement. It is a matter of concern that despite these global agreements, many workplaces continue to be arenas of intimidation and abuse, particularly for women.
The persistence of such issues, even in the face of existing legislative measures, points to a deeper systemic problem. It highlights the need for a more robust approach to tackling workplace violence and harassment. This approach must go beyond mere policy formulation to include active enforcement, continuous education, and a cultural shift within organizations.
The issue of gender-based violence and harassment in the workplace is not just a legal or human resources concern; it is a societal issue that reflects broader gender inequalities and power imbalances. Therefore, addressing it requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders – governments, employers, trade unions, and civil society.
As we advocate for a world of work free from violence and harassment, it is crucial to remember that such an environment benefits not just the individual workers but the entire fabric of our society. A safe and respectful workplace is a fundamental right, and achieving it is a collective responsibility.
Did You Know?
- The International Labour Organisation (ILO) was founded in 1919, making it one of the oldest international organizations.
- ILO Convention C-190, adopted in 2019, is the first international treaty to recognize the right to a world of work free from violence and harassment.
- Globally, it is estimated that about 35% of women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at work.
- The economic cost of violence and harassment in the workplace is significant, leading to increased absenteeism, decreased productivity, and higher turnover rates.
- Psychological harassment, including bullying and mobbing, is one of the most common forms of workplace harassment worldwide.