Tuc Confirms Strike Continues Amid Absence Of Court Order

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has made it clear that there has been no court injunction to halt the ongoing nationwide strike, which commenced this Tuesday. The union’s stance comes amidst accusations against the government for its habitual non-compliance with court orders while expecting other institutions to adhere strictly to judicial rulings.
TUC President Festus Osifo, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, highlighted the government’s track record of disregarding court orders, citing the case of the Department of State Services (DSS) detention of Emefiele, where multiple court orders for Emefiele’s release were ignored. Osifo emphasized that the TUC, as a responsible institution, will consult its legal team and make an informed decision upon receiving any court order related to the strike.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC had previously directed their affiliates to cease services across the nation from midnight on November 14, 2023. This directive was in response to an assault on Joe Ajaero, NLC President, which occurred in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1, 2023.
The Federal Government, along with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, had filed an ex-parte application requesting the court to prevent the unions from proceeding with the planned strike. Justice Benedict Kanyip of the National Industrial Court, invoking Sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act, ordered the unions to suspend their strike. However, the strike commenced as planned, with workers in various states participating and leading to the shutdown of numerous government facilities. The strike’s impact varied across states, with some workers continuing their regular duties.
Editorial
The ongoing strike led by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is a significant moment in Nigeria’s labour movement. It reflects the deep-seated frustrations of workers towards the government’s perceived indifference to their rights and demands. The strike, triggered by the assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero, has evolved into a broader protest against the government’s habitual non-compliance with court orders.
This situation raises critical questions about the rule of law and the balance of power in Nigeria. When a government selectively adheres to court rulings, it undermines the judiciary’s authority and erodes public trust in legal institutions. This selective obedience sets a dangerous precedent, suggesting that laws and court orders are mere suggestions rather than binding obligations.
The government’s attempt to halt the strike through legal means, while itself being accused of flouting court orders, is ironic. It highlights a double standard that is not lost on the public or the unions. For a democratic society to function effectively, all parties, including the government, must respect the rule of law. This strike is not just a labour issue; it’s a test of the government’s commitment to democratic principles.
We believe that the government must engage in sincere dialogue with the unions. This dialogue should not just be a formality but a genuine attempt to address the grievances of the workers. The government should also demonstrate its commitment to the rule of law by adhering to court orders and setting an example for other institutions.
The resolution of this strike and the government’s response will be a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy. It’s an opportunity for the government to show its respect for the rule of law and its commitment to the welfare of its workers. The government’s actions now will set the tone for its relationship with the labour force and the public’s trust in its institutions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Labour Movement: The Nigerian labour movement has a rich history, dating back to the early 20th century, playing a pivotal role in the country’s struggle for independence.
- Trade Union Congress (TUC): The TUC, one of the main unions involved in the current strike, was established in 2005 following a merger of several senior staff associations.
- National Industrial Court of Nigeria: This court, which issued the order against the strike, was established in 1976 and is dedicated to resolving disputes related to labour, industrial, and employment matters.
- Joe Ajaero: The current NLC President, whose assault sparked the recent strike, is known for his vocal advocacy for workers’ rights and has been a key figure in Nigeria’s labour movement.
- Global Context: Strikes as a form of protest are not unique to Nigeria. Globally, strikes have been instrumental in bringing about significant labour reforms and highlighting workers’ rights issues.