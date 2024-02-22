TUC Withdraws from NLC’s Nationwide Protest Amid DSS Warning

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has decided not to participate in the two-day nationwide protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against Nigeria’s rising cost of living, inflation, insecurity, and hardship. Tommy Etim, the vice president of the TUC, revealed to The PUNCH that the NLC unilaterally decided to protest on February 27 and 28 without a collective agreement between the two unions. This development follows a letter from the TUC’s Secretary General, Dr Nuhu Toro, dated February 19, 2024, expressing disappointment over the NLC’s solo decision on the planned protest.
The Department of State Services (DSS) has also warned against the planned mass action, citing concerns that it could be hijacked and lead to further tension across the country. The NLC had initially declared the protest following a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government, which expired today, over unmet demands related to the aftermath of fuel subsidy removal and other economic reforms.
The TUC’s withdrawal marks a significant split between the two major labour unions in Nigeria, with the TUC criticising the NLC for not jointly deciding on the protest dates. Despite the TUC’s stance, the NLC affiliates and state chapters had been mobilised for the protest, with some unions already committing to participate. The TUC, while not opposing the protest in principle, insists on a collective approach to decision-making on issues affecting both unions.
The DSS has urged the NLC to reconsider the protest in the interest of peace and public order, highlighting the potential for the protest to exacerbate the country’s socio-economic situation. Meanwhile, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, has accused the DSS of attempting to blackmail the labour movement, insisting that the protest will be peaceful and is necessary to address the country’s economic challenges.
The recent divergence in strategy between the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the planned nationwide protest underscores a critical juncture in Nigeria’s labour movement. At a time when the country faces unprecedented economic challenges, the unity and coherence of the labour movement are more important than ever. The TUC’s decision to step back from the NLC’s planned protest is not just a procedural disagreement; it reflects the broader need for solidarity and strategic alignment within the labour movement.
As the DSS issues warnings against the protest, citing national security and public order concerns, the labour movement finds itself at a crossroads. While a legitimate and necessary form of expression, the decision to protest must be weighed against the potential consequences on the nation’s stability. The TUC and NLC must find common ground, not only on the protest issue but on the broader agenda of advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.
The split between the TUC and NLC serves as a reminder of the importance of unity in the face of adversity. As workforce representatives, the labour unions are responsible for presenting a united front, ensuring that their actions are not just reactive but are part of a well-considered strategy to achieve meaningful change. This moment should serve as an opportunity for both unions to reassess their approach to collaboration and decision-making, ensuring that their collective voice is strong, coherent, and capable of advocating effectively for the interests of Nigerian workers.
In the end, the labour movement’s strength lies not in its ability to mobilise for protests but in its capacity to engage constructively with stakeholders, including the government, to address the root causes of economic hardship and insecurity. Let this moment of discord be a catalyst for greater unity and strategic coherence within the labour movement for the benefit of all Nigerian workers.
- Nigeria’s Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are the two major labour unions representing workers’ interests in the country.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency, responsible for internal security and counterintelligence.
- Nigeria removed fuel subsidies in 2022, leading to widespread protests and economic hardship due to increased fuel prices.
- Labour unions often use strikes and protests to negotiate better conditions for workers, including wage increases and improved working conditions.
- The concept of a nationwide protest is a form of collective bargaining where workers across different sectors come together to demand changes from their government or employers.