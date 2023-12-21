Union Strongly Opposes Lagos Water Corporation’s Plan for Further Layoffs

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has vehemently opposed a Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) plan to lay off more workers. This plan was revealed during a meeting between the union leadership and LWC’s Managing Director, Mr Mukhtar Tijani.
Abiodun Bakare, speaking on behalf of the Union’s Chairman, Mr Ige Olawale, at an emergency meeting of water sector workers in Lagos, stated that AUPCTRE had previously engaged with the MD following the dismissal of about 450 LWC contract staff. The union had written to the MD, expressing concerns over the dismissals, part of a ‘restructuring and repositioning’ process, and the impact on workers who had served the corporation for years.
At a meeting held on December 18, the LWC MD revealed plans to disengage more workers, seeking the cooperation of the workers. AUPCTRE’s National Chairman, Benjamin Anthony, expressed solidarity against the privatisation agenda in Lagos and nationally, citing the adverse consequences for citizens.
Bakare criticised the LWC management for treating its workers without inclusion and dignity and for running the state’s water corporation as a business entity, prioritising profits over public welfare. He called for an end to the corrupt contracting system and urged the state government to invest in water infrastructure and human resources, hiring more permanent employees.
AUPCTRE also urged workers, civil society organisations, and Nigerians to stand against the oppression of LWC workers, quoting, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Meanwhile, a memo revealed that permanent staff with ten years or less of service in LWC are offered a voluntary retirement package, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of the corporation’s internal restructuring.
Editorial:
The recent opposition by AUPCTRE to the Lagos Water Corporation’s plan for further layoffs highlights a critical issue in the public sector: the balance between organisational restructuring and the welfare of employees. The union’s stance against dismissing workers who have dedicated years of service to the corporation underscores the need for more humane and inclusive approaches to organisational changes.
The situation at the LWC is a microcosm of a more extensive debate on public sector management and the impact of privatisation on public services. While restructuring and efficiency are necessary for any organisation, they should not come at the cost of employee welfare or public interest. The union’s call for an end to the corrupt contracting system and significant investment in infrastructure and human resources is a step towards ensuring that public services serve the common good rather than being driven by profit motives.
This situation also calls for broader societal engagement in matters of public interest. The union’s appeal to civil society and the public to stand against the oppression of workers is a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold justice and fairness in our communities.
The conflict at the Lagos Water Corporation serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical management practices in the public sector. Public corporations must find a balance that respects the rights and contributions of their employees while striving for efficiency and public service excellence.
Did You Know?
- Lagos Water Corporation provides water supply services in Lagos State, Nigeria.
- The issue of layoffs in public corporations often sparks debates about workers’ rights, public sector efficiency, and the impact of privatisation.
- AUPCTRE is a union representing employees in various public corporations and services, advocating for their rights and welfare.
- The ‘restructuring and repositioning’ concept in organisations often involves changes in strategy, structure, and operations, which can affect employment.
- The involvement of unions in organisational changes is crucial in ensuring that the interests of workers are considered and protected.