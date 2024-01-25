10 Missing After Ibadan Explosion, Says Residents Association

The Bodija Estate Residents Association (BERA) in Ibadan reported on Wednesday that approximately ten people remain missing following the devastating explosion on January 17. The incident, which occurred on Dejo Oyelese Street in Ibadan, Oyo State, resulted in five fatalities, 77 injuries, and damage to 58 houses. Governor Seyi Makinde recently presented a preliminary report of the explosion to President Bola Tinubu.
BERA’s President, Muyiwa Bamgbose, expressed concerns about the missing individuals during a press briefing after their consultative meeting. He mentioned that the association had been working closely with the government, mapping the area house by house to gather accurate information about the missing persons. “It’s now more towards eight, nine, or even ten persons whom those in the neighbourhood have talked about,” Bamgbose stated.
BERA, representing all communities in Bodija, has called for substantial assistance for the victims to help them rebuild their lives. The association emphasized the need for ongoing care and support for those whose lives have been drastically altered by the explosion.
The Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by its chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, visited Governor Makinde to offer condolences. Wabara praised Makinde for his prompt response to the tragedy, including ordering a structural integrity test on 230 buildings in the affected area. He also urged a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future.
In response, Governor Makinde appreciated the BoT’s visit and support, highlighting the humanitarian aspects of the situation, especially concerning affected children who are supposed to be in school. He pledged his continued support for the unity of the PDP and its efforts to become a united and formidable party.
Editorial:
The recent explosion in Ibadan, leaving about ten people still missing, is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community resilience in times of crisis. The Bodija Estate Residents Association’s efforts to account for every missing individual exemplify the spirit of community solidarity and responsibility. Such tragedies cause immediate harm and have long-lasting impacts on the community’s fabric.
The visit by the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees and their commendation of Governor Makinde’s swift response underscore the crucial role of government and political leaders in disaster management. Authorities must respond promptly to such incidents and proactively prevent them. This includes thorough investigations to understand the causes and implementing stringent safety protocols to avoid recurrence.
As we reflect on this tragedy, it is essential to recognize the ongoing needs of those affected. The call by BERA for continued support and assistance is a reminder that recovery from such events is a long-term process. It involves not just rebuilding physical structures but also addressing the psychological and emotional needs of the victims.
Let this incident catalyze the strengthening of our disaster preparedness and response mechanisms. It is a call to action for all stakeholders, including government, community organizations, and individuals, to collaborate in creating safer and more resilient communities.
Did You Know?
- Bodija Estate is a prominent residential area in Ibadan, known for its active community associations.
- Structural integrity tests are crucial in assessing the safety of buildings after incidents like explosions.
- Disaster management in Nigeria involves collaboration between local, state, and federal governments.
- Community associations play a vital role in disaster response, often being the first to provide aid and support.
- The aftermath of such disasters highlights the importance of psychological support and trauma counselling for affected individuals.