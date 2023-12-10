A Solemn Tribute: Sosoliso Crash Survivor Honors Lost Schoolmates 18 Years On

Kechi Okwuchi, a survivor of the catastrophic Sosoliso plane crash that occurred 18 years ago and a star of America’s Got Talent, has recently paid homage to the 60 schoolmates she lost in the tragic accident. In a heartfelt post on Sunday, Kechi reached out to the “60 angels,” asking them to continue watching over her and the other survivor as she creates more memories in their honor.
Kechi’s message read, Dear 60 Angels, 18 years have passed since the Sosoliso plane crash that took your lives among other dear souls while sparing mine and 1 other. Another year, another new set of milestones. All for you. Please keep watching over me as I make even more memories for u.
Editorial
The America’s Got Talent alumna was a student at Loyola Jesuit College at the time of the crash. The plane met its tragic end at the Port Harcourt International Airport on December 10, 2005, resulting in the loss of 106 lives, including those of 60 of Kechi’s schoolmates. This solemn tribute serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the enduring impact of the tragedy on the survivors and the families of the victims.
Eighteen years have elapsed since the harrowing Sosoliso plane crash, a tragedy that remains etched in the collective memory of Nigeria. Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors and a beacon of resilience, recently paid an emotional tribute to the 60 schoolmates she lost on that fateful day. Her journey since the accident has been one of immense courage and inspiration, culminating in her becoming a celebrated figure on America’s Got Talent.
In a poignant post, Kechi addressed her lost friends as “60 Angels,” reflecting on the years that have passed and the milestones she has achieved since then. “Dear 60 Angels, 18 years have passed since the Sosoliso plane crash that took your lives among other dear souls while sparing mine and 1 other,” she wrote. “Another year, another new set of milestones. All for you. Please keep watching over me as I make even more memories for u.”
The crash, which occurred on December 10, 2005, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, claimed 106 lives, including those of 60 students from Loyola Jesuit College, where Kechi was studying. The incident was not just a national tragedy but also a personal catastrophe for the families and friends of those who perished. Kechi’s survival and subsequent rise to fame have been a source of hope and inspiration, symbolizing the indomitable human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.
Kechi’s tribute is more than just words; it is a testament to the enduring impact of those lost and a vow to live a life that honors their memory. Her journey of healing and triumph over tragedy continues to inspire many around the world, serving as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the strength of the human spirit.
Did You Know?
- The flight, which crashed on December 10, 2005, was a scheduled domestic passenger flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt. Of the 110 passengers and crew on board, only two survived.
- Kechi underwent over 100 surgeries and extensive physical therapy following the crash. Her journey of recovery has been marked by remarkable resilience and strength.
- Kechi turned to music as a form of therapy during her recovery. Her passion for singing played a crucial role in her emotional healing process.
- Kechi’s story and her musical talent gained international attention when she appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2017, where she was a finalist.
- Beyond her music career, Kechi has become an advocate for burn survivors and frequently speaks about her experiences and the importance of resilience and hope.
Author
Felicia Komeja is a news content writer that loves to sew, travel, Copywrite, and read. She has one daughter, and her life revolves around this little girl who lights up Felicia's world with laughter.