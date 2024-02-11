Access Bank Confirm Death of CEO and Family in US Helicopter Crash

Access Holdings has officially announced the tragic loss of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, in a devastating helicopter crash. The accident, which occurred on Friday, also claimed the lives of Wigwe’s wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. The group was travelling from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada, when their helicopter, an Airbus Helicopters EC-130, went down near a small town in California’s Mojave Desert around 10 pm. All six passengers aboard the helicopter, which crashed near the California-Nevada border, were killed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
In a heartfelt statement, the company expressed its profound sorrow over the incident, highlighting Wigwe’s significant contributions to the bank since joining in 2002. Described as a visionary leader with a dynamic presence, Wigwe’s passion, energy, and vast experience were instrumental in transforming Access Bank into a formidable financial institution. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, praised Wigwe’s intellect, personal qualities, and business acumen, acknowledging the immense loss his passing represents to the Access Family. The company also announced plans to appoint an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer shortly, reaffirming its commitment to continuing Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.
Editorial
The untimely demise of Herbert Wigwe, his family, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo in a tragic helicopter crash is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life and the profound impact of visionary leaders on the institutions they serve. Wigwe’s leadership at Access Bank was not just about financial metrics; it was about a vision that transformed the bank into a beacon of innovation, growth, and stability in Nigeria’s banking sector. His approach to leadership was holistic, embedding a culture of excellence and a drive for success that permeated every level of the organization.
As we reflect on Wigwe’s legacy, it’s clear that his influence extended beyond the corridors of Access Bank. He was a figure of inspiration, a mentor to many, and a champion for developing Nigeria’s financial landscape. His loss is felt by his immediate family, Access Bank, and the broader community that benefited from his wisdom, generosity, and leadership.
Under the shadow of this tragedy, the path forward for Access Bank will undoubtedly be challenging. Yet, the foundation that Wigwe laid is solid, and the vision he championed is still alive. It is up to the Access Family and its new leadership to carry forward this legacy, ensuring that the principles of innovation, excellence, and growth remain at the core of what they do. As we mourn the loss of a great leader, let us also celebrate his indelible mark on the world. His legacy is a testament to the power of visionary leadership and its enduring impact on society.
Did You Know?
- The Airbus Helicopters EC-130 involved in the crash is known for its wide cabin and high performance, often used for sightseeing tours and private transport.
- Boulder City, Nevada, the intended destination of the ill-fated flight, is significant for its historical role in the construction of the Hoover Dam.
- Near where the crash occurred, the Mojave Desert is one of North America’s most arid regions, spanning California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.
- Access Bank Plc has grown to be one of Africa’s largest banks, with operations in multiple countries across the continent, underlining the global impact of its leadership.
- Helicopter accidents, while less common than car accidents, often result in more severe outcomes due to the complexities involved in flight and the difficulties in emergency response in remote areas.