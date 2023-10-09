Asp Sentenced To Death For Murdering Pregnant Lawyer

On Monday, the Lagos High Court, located at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island, sentenced suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging for the murder of a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem.
Justice Ibironke Harrison declared Vandi guilty, stating that the prosecution successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and confirming that the convict shot the deceased at close range.
In April, the court rejected a “no case submission” filed by Vandi, instructing him to open his defence as a ‘prima facie’ had been established against him. Vandi’s defence counsel, Adetokunbo Odutola, argued that none of the eyewitnesses saw the defendant shoot and highlighted discrepancies in the ballistic report and the prosecution’s account.
However, the prosecution, led by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), insisted that the defendant defend himself, maintaining that they had successfully made their case against him.
Editorial
The sentencing of ASP Drambi Vandi to death for the murder of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem is a stark reminder of the imperative need for justice, especially when the crime involves law enforcement officers, who are entrusted with the duty to protect citizens.
We believe that this verdict sends a strong message about the importance of accountability and the rule of law, even within the ranks of those tasked with upholding it.
The case underscores the necessity for thorough and impartial investigations into incidents where law enforcement officers are implicated in crimes, ensuring that they are held to the same standards of justice as any other citizen. The legal system must operate without fear or favour, demonstrating that no individual is above the law, regardless of their position or status.
Moving forward, mechanisms must be strengthened to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the first place. This involves rigorous training, psychological evaluations, and robust oversight of law enforcement personnel to ensure that those tasked with protecting citizens are fully equipped to do so in a manner that respects all individuals’ right to life and justice.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, where the trial was held, is the most populous city in Nigeria and is known for its significant economic and social activities.
- The death penalty is still a legal form of punishment in Nigeria, although its use has been a subject of ongoing debate and criticism from various human rights organizations.
- Tafawa Balewa Square, where the Lagos High Court is located, is a historical site and has been a location for various significant political and social events in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Police Force, to which ASP Drambi Vandi belonged, is the principal law enforcement agency in Nigeria with a staff strength of about 371,800.
- Legal practitioners in Nigeria are advocating for police reforms, which include better training, welfare, and accountability mechanisms to prevent incidents of brutality and misuse of power.