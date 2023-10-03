Benue Church Tragedy: Pastor Dead, Four Wounded in Building Collapse

In a tragic turn of events, the Dunamis Church located at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, Benue State, collapsed. This unfortunate incident led to the death of the church’s pastor. Additionally, four other individuals, who were in the midst of prayer with the pastor, suffered varying degrees of injuries.
Eyewitnesses at the scene described the harrowing moments following the collapse. They rushed to aid the victims, managing to rescue them after several intense minutes. The injured are currently receiving treatment in a hospital. The community is grappling with the shock of the sudden loss of their spiritual leader.
Editorial
The heart-wrenching collapse of the Dunamis Church in Benue State has cast a somber tone across the community. The loss of a pastor and the injury of four worshippers is a stark reminder of the fragility of life. Such incidents also highlight the pressing need for stringent building safety measures.
Buildings, especially those that serve as public gathering spaces, should be bastions of safety. Yet, this tragedy underscores the potential dangers lurking when structural integrity is compromised. It’s a call to action for regulatory bodies and relevant authorities. There’s an urgent need to enforce building codes and ensure regular inspections.
The onus is also on builders and property owners. They must adhere to the highest standards of safety. As we mourn the loss and hope for the recovery of the injured, let’s also champion the cause of building safety. It’s a commitment we owe to ourselves and future generations.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, situated in Nigeria’s North-Central region, is dubbed the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its agricultural prowess.
- Tragically, building collapses are not uncommon in parts of Nigeria, often stemming from subpar materials and flouted building codes.
- Dunamis International Gospel Centre, founded on November 10, 1996, has branches in various Nigerian locations and globally.
- The incident’s location, Makurdi, is Benue State’s capital and sits along the Benue River.
- Nigeria’s National Building Code, introduced in 2006, sets construction guidelines to ensure structural safety.