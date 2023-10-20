Calabar Market Blaze Incinerates Goods Worth Millions

A devastating fire engulfed Watt, a renowned market in Calabar, Cross River, on Thursday morning, resulting in the destruction of goods estimated to be worth millions of naira. The blaze, which reportedly ignited around 2 a.m., ravaged at least six shops within a shopping complex.
Mrs Olumayowa Olomola, the Commanding Officer of the Calabar Command, Federal Fire Service, confirmed the incident to the media. She attributed the fire’s origin to a power surge in one of the market’s shopping malls. While Olomola couldn’t provide a precise valuation of the losses incurred, she noted that the affected shops were heavily stocked.
She commended her team’s swift response, stating that their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to more shops. Olomola emphasised the importance of adopting preventive measures, such as turning off all appliances, to avert similar incidents in the future.
Editorial:
The recent fire at Watt Market in Calabar is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities our markets face and the need for improved safety measures. Markets are not just places of commerce; they are the lifeblood of our communities, providing livelihoods for countless individuals. When such tragedies strike, they don’t just result in financial losses but also disrupt lives and shatter dreams.
Market authorities and stakeholders must invest in preventive measures, including regular electrical checks, fire safety drills, and the installation of functional fire-fighting equipment. While we commend the Federal Fire Service’s prompt response, it’s evident that more proactive steps are needed to prevent such incidents.
We urge the government and market associations to collaborate on establishing comprehensive fire safety protocols. Regular inspections, awareness campaigns, and training sessions for traders can go a long way in ensuring that our markets are not only places of business but also safe environments for all.
Did You Know?
- Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, is one of Nigeria’s oldest cities and has a rich history dating back to the pre-colonial era.
- Watt market is one of the major commercial hubs in Calabar, attracting traders and customers from various parts of the state.
- Fires in markets, often caused by electrical faults, are a recurring issue in Nigeria, leading to significant economic losses.
- Proper storage of flammable goods and regular maintenance of electrical installations can significantly reduce fire risks.
- Fire safety awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in educating traders and customers about potential hazards and preventive measures.