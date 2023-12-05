Calamitous Road Accident in Akwa Ibom Claims Five Lives, Injures Eleven

A devastating road accident occurred last weekend on the Calabar-Itu Highway in Akwa Ibom, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives and injuries to eleven others. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed these casualties on Sunday evening, following the accident on Saturday afternoon.
The collision involved a Nissan Caravan bearing the registration number GWB532XY and an unregistered Mark Truck. The accident, around 3 pm near Ayadehe, was attributed to overspeeding, according to Paul James, the Public Enlightenment Officer of the Akwa Ibom Sector Command of the FRSC.
The statement detailed, “A fatal crash occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, along Itu-Calabar road by Ayadehe at about 15:10 hrs. Eleven males and five females were involved in the crash, with three females and two males confirmed dead. The remaining eleven individuals sustained various degrees of injuries.”
FRSC operatives promptly responded to the incident, ensuring the injured received immediate medical attention and the deceased were taken to the morgue.
In light of this tragedy, the sector commander, Matthew Olonisaye, has issued a stern warning to road users against overspeeding, wrong-way driving, and indiscriminate parking. He emphasized the importance of safety consciousness among drivers and urged passengers to hold drivers accountable for any deviation from road safety norms. Olonisaye also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a swift recovery.
Editorial
The recent road accident on the Calabar-Itu Highway in Akwa Ibom, which led to the loss of five lives and left eleven others injured, is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the critical importance of road safety. This tragedy underscores the need for heightened awareness and adherence to traffic rules and regulations.
We believe that road safety is a collective responsibility. While the authorities play a crucial role in enforcing traffic laws and maintaining road infrastructure, drivers and passengers must also commit to responsible behaviour on the road. Overspeeding, one of the leading causes of road accidents, is a preventable risk. Drivers must recognize the potential consequences of their actions and prioritize safety over speed.
The role of passengers in ensuring road safety cannot be overstated. Passengers have the right and responsibility to speak up against unsafe driving practices. It is through such collective vigilance that we can prevent future tragedies.
As we mourn the loss of lives in this unfortunate incident, let us also use this to reaffirm our commitment to road safety. Let’s work together to create safer roads for everyone.
Did You Know?
- Akwa Ibom State is known for its scenic coastal towns and rich cultural heritage.
- Nigeria has one of the world’s highest rates of road traffic accidents, mainly due to factors like poor road maintenance, overspeeding, and non-adherence to traffic rules.
- The Calabar-Itu Highway, where the accident occurred, is a major road connecting several important cities in Nigeria.
- Road safety campaigns in Nigeria often educate drivers about the dangers of overspeeding and drunk driving.
- The FRSC in Nigeria was established in 1988 to reduce road traffic accidents and ensure safe motoring environments.