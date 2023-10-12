Concerns Surge Over Bodies Found Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists traversing the Mowe-Ibafo area have voiced their apprehensions regarding the increasing instances of bodies being abandoned along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. They articulated fears of potential disease outbreaks and the security risks that such a recurring problem might present.
A visit to the Mountain Top University section of the road revealed a body, bearing burn marks, wrapped in blue fabric and bound with rope, discarded by the roadside.
Another body was reportedly dumped opposite the university on Tuesday, and there was a similar incident recently. One motorist, speaking anonymously due to fears of police interrogation, called for increased security scrutiny in the area.
“I believe the corpse was dumped overnight, but I can’t confirm it because the smell emanating from that area drew attention to it. It implies that this place is not safe, especially at night,” he commented.
Another motorist, identified as Rasheed, highlighted that the decomposing body, if not removed promptly, poses a health threat to road users.
Upon contact, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Omolola Odutola, encouraged residents to report such incidents to the Divisional Police Officer in their vicinity, adding that she had informed the nearest police point for necessary action.
“When they observe such a situation, they should report to the nearest police station. The police cannot act when they are not informed, so people should always inform their DPO of such issues. The problem is that most times we may not be aware of a missing person unless their family comes to report such,” she stated.
Editorial
The disconcerting reports of bodies being discarded along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway not only stir feelings of horror and sadness but also raise critical questions about the safety and security of the area.
The visible presence of corpses left unattended on a major roadway, is a stark and unsettling image that casts a shadow over the collective conscience of our society. We must ask ourselves: how have we arrived at a point where such acts are perpetrated with seeming impunity?
We, as a society, must confront the grim reality that the discarding of bodies along a major thoroughfare reflects a breakdown in our social fabric and a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life.
The potential health risks and the psychological impact on motorists and residents in the vicinity cannot be overstated. We must address the root causes of such acts and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.
The authorities must act swiftly and decisively, not only to investigate these incidents and hold perpetrators accountable but also to implement measures that prevent such occurrences in the future.
The safety and well-being of the public must be paramount, and as such, the relevant agencies must work in tandem to ensure that our roads are safe and free from such horrifying sights. We must forge a path forward that reaffirms our commitment to upholding the dignity of human life and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the busiest inter-state routes in Nigeria, connecting Lagos State to Oyo State and several other regions.
- The expressway has been under reconstruction for several years to expand and improve its capacity due to the high volume of vehicular traffic.
- Lagos State is the most populous city in Nigeria, and it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Ibadan, which is connected by the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is one of the largest cities in West Africa.
- The expressway has been a focal point for various social and economic activities, but it has also been a hotspot for various security and safety challenges over the years.