Dangote Dedicates Refinery Road to Late Herbert Wigwe

In a touching tribute to the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, Aliko Dangote has announced naming a 120-km road leading to his expansive refinery in Lagos in Wigwe’s honour. This significant gesture was unveiled at a solemn ceremony titled ‘Celebrating Herbert Wigwe—A Professional Legacy’ held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.
During the event, Dangote praised Wigwe for his unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the project, describing him as a reliable friend, brother, and mentee. “To immortalise my beloved friend, my brother, and mentee, I’ve decided to name our major refinery and petrochemical road, out of the 120km road, the biggest road will now be named Herbert Wigwe,” Dangote expressed, underscoring the depth of their relationship and Wigwe’s impactful legacy.
Tragically, on February 9, Wigwe, alongside his family and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, perished in a helicopter crash near the border between California and Nevada in the United States.
Notable personalities attended the commemoration, including the Minister of Finance, Wale Edu; African Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu; and other dignitaries from the banking and corporate world. Collectively, they acknowledged and mourned the profound loss of a towering figure in Nigeria’s banking sector.
Ken Opara, President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, encapsulated the collective sentiment, lauding Wigwe’s courageous spirit and immense contributions to banking in Nigeria. “It’s not about how long, but about the quality and impact,” Opara reflected, highlighting Wigwe’s enduring legacy over a 36-year friendship.
Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, praised Wigwe’s remarkable life journey: “Herbert was my colleague, friend, brother, and competitor; only Herbert could have been all those things at once.” Similarly, Governor Sanwo-Olu acclaimed Wigwe’s significant banking sector achievements and contributions during the Covid-19 crisis.
Editorial
In corporate Nigeria, the legacy of an individual like Herbert Wigwe is a beacon of inspiration and a testament to the profound impact one can have on their industry and beyond. The decision by Aliko Dangote to name the principal road of his monumental refinery project after Wigwe is not merely a gesture of remembrance but a bold statement on the value of leadership, mentorship, and the indelible mark of genuine friendship and collaboration in business.
Wigwe’s journey, marked by ambition, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, is a compelling narrative for all aspiring leaders. Tragically cut short, his life was a canvas of achievements, painted with broad strokes of innovation, integrity, and a visionary approach that propelled Access Holdings to remarkable heights. His loss is deeply felt by those within his immediate circle and the entire nation that benefited from his expertise and philanthropy.
This act by Dangote, Africa’s leading industrialist, underscores the essence of acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of individuals who have significantly impacted our societal fabric. It serves as a reminder that our legacies can pave the way for future generations, inspiring them to pursue greatness with diligence and humility.
The naming of the refinery road is a symbolic gesture that immortalises Wigwe’s contributions and ensures his legacy endures. It guides us towards a future where excellence and hard work are revered. Let this be a clarion call to leaders and entrepreneurs alike to aspire to greatness and lift others as they climb, creating legacies that outlive them and continue to inspire long after they are gone.
Our opening thesis posits the profound impact of leadership and mentorship in shaping our world. As we conclude, it is clear that Herbert Wigwe’s life and legacy embody these principles, leaving a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of many. His story, now eternally linked with one of Nigeria’s most ambitious industrial projects, will continue to inspire future generations to dream big, work hard, and, above all, make a difference.
Did You Know?
- Herbert Wigwe started his banking career with Coopers & Lybrand Associates, an international firm of chartered accountants, demonstrating his knack for finance and business early on.
- Under Wigwe’s leadership, Access Bank became one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, showcasing the power of visionary leadership and strategic planning.
- The Dangote Refinery, where the road named after Wigwe is located, is set to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries, highlighting the scale of Wigwe’s involvement in projects.
- Wigwe was known for his philanthropic efforts, especially in education and health, demonstrating his belief in giving back to the community as a pillar of success.
- The tragic accident that claimed Wigwe’s life also led to a significant outpouring of tributes from across the globe, underlining his international influence and the widespread respect he garnered in his professional and personal life.