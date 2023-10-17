Delta Police Inspector Tragically Lynched in Front of Family

In a harrowing incident in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, a 45-year-old police inspector, Festus Onori, was brutally lynched by a mob. This group is believed to be Fulani Okada riders.
The tragic event unfolded in front of Onori’s wife and children as they were on their way to church.
The incident began when a commercial motorcyclist, believed to be of Fulani origin, collided with Onori’s vehicle from behind in Okpanam. After the minor accident, Onori parked his car and approached the motorcyclist to ensure no one was hurt.
However, a group of over 20 men, armed with sticks and clubs, began chasing him. Fearing for his life, Onori hurried back to his vehicle and tried to escape. The mob pursued him, and their numbers grew.
When Onori’s vehicle ran out of fuel on the Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale expressway, the mob caught up with him and lynched him in front of his horrified family.
Austin Onori, the deceased’s elder brother, recounted the tragic events. He mentioned that the initial accident was minor, and neither the motorcyclist nor his passenger sustained injuries. Festus Onori served as an Inspector at the Marine Police Station Cable Point in Asaba.
The Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, stated that he had not received official information regarding the incident.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we are deeply saddened and disturbed by the tragic death of Inspector Festus Onori. Such acts of mob violence are not only heinous but also undermine the very fabric of our society.
It’s essential to remember that every individual, regardless of their profession or background, deserves respect and the right to due process. Taking the law into one’s hands and resorting to such brutal acts is unacceptable.
We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. It’s crucial to send a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated. We also call upon community leaders and influencers to educate the public about the dangers of mob mentality and the importance of upholding the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Mob lynching incidents have been reported in various parts of the world, often fuelled by rumours or misunderstandings.
- The term “lynching” originated in the United States and was associated with the extrajudicial killing of African Americans.
- Mob violence can escalate quickly, especially when individuals act on emotions rather than facts.
- Social media has played a role in some lynching incidents, with false information spreading rapidly.
- Community awareness and education are vital in preventing such incidents and promoting peace and harmony.