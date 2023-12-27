Edo Police Commit to Ending Cult Violence After Officer’s Death

The Edo State Police Command has expressed a firm commitment to tackling the surge in cult activities that have led to numerous deaths in the state over the past two weeks. This resolve comes in the wake of a tragic incident where a policeman was killed during an anti-cultism operation in the Ugbowo area on December 24, 2023.
In response to the recent spate of killings by suspected rival cult groups in Benin, the police, through a statement by Public Relations Officer Chidi Nwabuzor, assured the public of their efforts to restore peace and order. The statement followed the deaths of Hilary Odia, a broadcaster with Independent Television and Radio, and a vigilante commander, both victims of cult clashes.
Police Commissioner Mohammed Dankwara has called for calm among residents, especially during the Christmas celebrations, assuring them of the safety of lives and property. The police statement acknowledged the impact of the cult violence on innocent citizens, including the death of Mr Hillary Nosa Odia. It emphasized the police’s dedication to vigorously combating this crime.
Highlighting their efforts, the police mentioned the significant number of arrests made of members from various cult groups across different locations in the state, with plans to bring them to court for prosecution. This action underlines the police’s determination to put an end to cult-related violence for a peaceful state.
Editorial:
The recent events in Edo State, marked by the rise in cult-related violence and the tragic loss of a police officer, call for a moment of reflection and action. As a community, we must recognize the grave threat that cultism poses not only to public safety but also to the moral fabric of our society.
The Edo State Police Command’s commitment to ending this scourge is commendable and necessary. However, this battle against cultism cannot be won by law enforcement alone. It requires a collective effort involving community leaders, educators, parents, and youths to address the underlying issues that lead to such violence.
We must engage in creating awareness about the dangers of cultism and provide viable alternatives for our youth, who are often the most vulnerable to such influences. Educational institutions, religious organizations, and civil society must proactively guide our young people towards positive paths.
As we support the police in restoring peace, we also commit to fostering a culture of respect, tolerance, and community engagement. The loss of any life to senseless violence is a loss to us all. Let us unite to create a safer, more harmonious society where such tragedies are a thing of the past.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is rich in cultural heritage and known for its historic kingdoms, including the famous Benin Kingdom.
- Cultism in Nigeria often refers to secret societies or gangs, primarily found in tertiary institutions, known for their violent activities.
- The Ugbowo area, where the recent police operation occurred, is a bustling part of Benin City, known for its commercial and educational activities.
- Independent Television and Radio, where the late Hilary Odia worked, is a significant broadcasting service in Edo State that provides news and entertainment.
- Community policing, a strategy for improving public safety by involving community members in policing efforts, is increasingly recognized as an effective way to combat cultism and other forms of local crime.