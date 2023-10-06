Father Recalls Late Daughter’s Unfulfilled PhD Dream

Rev. Joseph Olorunfemi, father of the late Greatness Olorunfemi, who tragically fell victim to ‘one-chance’ robbers in Abuja, has shared his daughter’s aspirations to pursue a PhD in Microbiology in the United States before her untimely death.
Greatness was reportedly stabbed and ejected from a moving vehicle on September 26, 2023, along the Maitama-Kubwa Highway. A viral video alleged that the medical team at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, demanded a police report and denied her immediate treatment.
Speaking at a press briefing organised by the Young African Leaders Initiative, Abuja, Rev. Olorunfemi recalled his last discussion with Greatness about her educational ambitions.
He shared
“Greatness Abigail Olorunfemi was the beginning of my strength, my firstborn, my first daughter, well-learned, and still aspiring to learn.”
He also revealed a dream he had of impending danger around the family and how they prayed together online to avert it, unaware that the looming tragedy would be irreversible.
Editorial
The heart-wrenching story of Greatness Olorunfemi, a promising young woman whose life was brutally cut short, serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive insecurity and systemic failures that plague our society.
The alleged denial of immediate medical attention to Greatness, due to the absence of a police report, highlights a deeply rooted systemic issue that demands urgent redress. It is not merely a tragedy; it is a manifestation of the systemic failures that have allowed such incidents to persist.
We believe that the narrative must change. The bureaucratic red tape that potentially hinders the provision of immediate medical care to victims of violence and accidents must be eradicated. The government, healthcare providers, and all relevant stakeholders must come together to establish a system that prioritises the sanctity of human life above procedural formalities.
It is imperative that we, as a society, cultivate a system that is not only reactive but also proactive in preventing such tragedies from occurring in the first place.
Did You Know?
- ‘One-chance’ robbery is a type of street crime prevalent in Nigeria, where perpetrators pose as taxi drivers and passengers to rob unsuspecting victims.
- The requirement of a police report to treat victims of violence in hospitals has been a topic of contention in Nigeria, with many advocating for its abolition to ensure immediate care for victims.
- The pursuit of higher education abroad is a common aspiration among Nigerian students and professionals, with the United States being a popular destination.
- The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is a signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders, and it operates across the continent to foster connections among leaders.
- Insecurity and crime, particularly in urban areas in Nigeria, have been a persistent issue, with various strategies being deployed to curb the menace.