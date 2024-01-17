IED Blast in Borno Claims Lives of Two Civilian JTF Members

A tragic incident struck Mafa town in Borno State’s Mafa Local Government Area on Tuesday, resulting in the death of two Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members and injuries to eight others. The calamity occurred due to an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion believed to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists. Eyewitness accounts from Maiduguri on Wednesday revealed that the CJTF personnel were conducting their routine operations along the Mafa/Konduga LG axis when their vehicle triggered the IED.
An official from the CJTF in Maiduguri confirmed the details: “It happened around 4 pm when the CJTF members were patrolling in their vehicle through a bush path between Mafa and Konduga.” The blast instantly killed two members, while eight others suffered severe injuries and were promptly taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.
The Mafa LG information unit acknowledged the incident, quoting Local Government Chairman Goni Gonibe, who expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting its impact on the ongoing battle against insecurity in the state. The two deceased CJTF members were laid to rest in Mafa town on Tuesday, following Islamic rites.
Notable figures, including LGA Chairman Goni Gonibe, State House of Assembly representative Baba Ali Modu, LG Secretary Alhaji Sale Bukar, and senior military officers from the Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command, attended the funeral. Following the burial, the LGA chairman and his entourage visited the injured at UMTH, offering condolences and assuring their families of adequate medical care.
Editorial
In the face of relentless challenges, our collective resolve to combat terrorism and maintain security in our communities is continually tested. The recent IED explosion in Mafa, resulting in the tragic loss of two brave Civilian Joint Task Force members, is a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle against forces that seek to destabilize our society. These courageous individuals, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, represent the unwavering spirit and dedication that define our fight against extremism.
This incident not only mourns the loss of brave souls but also underscores the necessity for heightened vigilance and reinforced security measures in vulnerable areas. The involvement of local forces like the CJTF in counter-terrorism efforts is crucial, yet it also exposes them to significant risks. We must support these local heroes with adequate resources, training, and intelligence to ensure their safety and effectiveness.
As we navigate these turbulent times, we must recognize the sacrifices made by these individuals and their families. Their loss is not just a personal tragedy but a national one. We must stand united in our commitment to eradicate terrorism and work tirelessly to create a secure environment where such sacrifices are no longer necessary. Our resilience in adversity will ultimately pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future.
Did You Know?
- The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Nigeria is a volunteer force established to assist the military in combating the Boko Haram insurgency.
- Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are commonly used by insurgent groups globally due to their low cost and ease of assembly.
- Mafa town, located in Borno State, has been a recurrent target of Boko Haram attacks over the years.
- Operation Hadin Kai is a military operation in Nigeria focused on counter-insurgency efforts in the Northeast, particularly against Boko Haram.
- Borno State, in northeastern Nigeria, has been at the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency since its emergence in 2009.