Investigation Underway as Abuja Hospital Allegedly Denies Care to Victim

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command is delving into an unsettling incident. Greatness Olorunfemi, a young lady, tragically lost her life in Abuja. She was a victim of ‘one-chance’ operators.
Reports suggest that the Maitama General Hospital declined to treat her due to a missing police report.
A Twitter user, @Gbemilekhe, highlighted the incident. He mentioned that the hospital’s staff demanded a police report before starting treatment. Sadly, Greatness succumbed to her injuries shortly after.
Another Twitter user, @Nwaadaz, who identified as a friend of Greatness, shared further details. The victim had been stabbed by her assailants and bled out following the hospital’s alleged refusal.
The hospital’s stance on the matter remains unknown. However, SP Josephine Adeh, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, confirmed an ongoing investigation.
Editorial
Greatness Olorunfemi’s tragic demise shines a spotlight on deep-seated issues in our healthcare system. Denying urgent medical care to anyone, especially in life-threatening situations, is deeply concerning.
The purported need for a police report before treatment is not just inhumane but also a potential breach of basic human rights. The ongoing police investigation is a positive step.
Yet, healthcare institutions must introspect and possibly overhaul their protocols. We must strive for a system where such heart-wrenching incidents become a thing of the past.
Did You Know?
- ‘One-chance’ refers to a robbery type in Nigeria where passengers are tricked into a vehicle and then robbed.
- Timely emergency care can prevent many avoidable deaths, as per the World Health Organization.
- Denying emergency care to patients, in many nations, is illegal, irrespective of their payment capabilities.
- The right to health is a fundamental aspect, highlighted in several international agreements.
- The contentious ‘no police report’ policy in Nigeria has faced criticism, with many advocating for its removal in emergencies.