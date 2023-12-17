Kwankwaso Demands Thorough Investigation into Kaduna Airstrike

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the accidental military airstrike in Kaduna State. The tragic incident in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area, resulted in 85 fatalities and numerous injuries.
Weeks after the airstrike, Kwankwaso visited the survivors at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna. He stressed the importance of a thorough probe to ensure accountability and justice for the victims and their families. Kwankwaso’s visit was part of a broader effort to support and empathize with those affected by the tragedy.
In his statement, Kwankwaso expressed relief that the victims were recovering and offered prayers for the deceased. He emphasized the need for a full-scale investigation and appropriate justice for those impacted. His call to action extends to the Federal Government, urging them to prevent such incidents from recurring and to support the victims, many of whom lost their primary providers.
The incident has drawn attention from various quarters, including President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sani Uba of Kaduna state, who have pledged to investigate the airstrike. The Nigerian Army has expressed regret over the mishap, and Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has apologized and visited the site. Other notable figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and northern lawmakers, have also visited the victims, with donations coming in to aid their recovery.
Editorial:
The recent visit of Rabiu Kwankwaso to the victims of the Kaduna airstrike and his call for a full-scale investigation into the incident brought to light the critical need for accountability and transparency in military operations. The tragic loss of 85 lives in Tudun Biri village is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of military errors on innocent civilians. Kwankwaso’s advocacy for a thorough probe is a quest for justice for the victims and a necessary step towards preventing future tragedies.
In such situations, the government’s response measures its commitment to its citizens’ welfare and safety. The assurance of a comprehensive investigation by President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sani Uba is a positive step, but concrete actions must follow. While necessary, the Nigerian Army’s regret and apologies are not sufficient. There must be a straightforward, transparent process to understand what went wrong and ensure such incidents do not recur.
Kwankwaso’s emphasis on supporting the victims, many of whom have lost their breadwinners, highlights the broader impact of such incidents on communities. It’s a call to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to provide immediate relief and long-term support to these families. The involvement of various dignitaries and the influx of donations are commendable, but they should be part of a sustained effort to help the affected communities rebuild and recover.
As we reflect on this tragedy, let’s remember that the actual test of a nation’s strength lies in how it protects and supports its most vulnerable. The Kaduna airstrike is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the heavy responsibility that comes with military power. Moving forward, we must ensure that our military operations are conducted with the utmost care and precision and that when mistakes happen, they are met with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to doing better.
Did You Know?
- Kaduna State, located in the northwestern part of Nigeria, is the fourth largest state in the country by land area.
- The Nigerian Air Force was officially established in January 1964, with its headquarters in Abuja.
- Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where the victims were treated, is one of the leading medical institutions in Kaduna State.
- Nigeria has experienced several military airstrikes, often targeting insurgent groups but sometimes resulting in civilian casualties.
- The Nigerian military has been involved in various internal security operations nationwide, including combating insurgency in the North East region.