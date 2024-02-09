Kwara Varsity Deputy Bursar’s Tragic End During AFCON Semi-Finals

In a heart-wrenching incident, Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi, the Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University Malete, succumbed to death while engrossed in the semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The match concluded with Nigeria securing a victory over South Africa by 4-2 in penalties after a draw of 1-1 in both regulation and extra time, which turned tragic for Abdullahi. Witnesses, preferring anonymity, recounted that Abdullahi had been at a sports centre in Sango when he began to feel unwell. Despite his complaints of dizziness and his decision to head home for rest, unaware of his escalating blood pressure, Abdullahi collapsed upon reaching home. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sango, only to be referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where he was declared dead before receiving any medical attention.
Abdullahi was laid to rest the following Thursday morning, adhering to Islamic rites. Dr Saedat Aliyu, the university’s Director of Information, confirmed the unfortunate demise, though the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed by the university’s management. The university community mourns the loss of Abdullahi, remembered for his vitality and presence at the office the day before his death, with prayers for his eternal peace.
In a related sorrowful note, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a former federal lawmaker from Delta State, also met his demise during the same match. A source close to Ojougboh revealed that he suffered a fatal heart attack and slumped when South Africa scored during the penalty shootout. Furthermore, a National Youth Service Corps member serving in Adamawa State, identified only as Samuel from Kaduna State, reportedly died just before the final kick that clinched Nigeria’s win, according to The Nation.
Editorial
The recent AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa was more than just a game; it became a moment of national pride as the Super Eagles soared into the finals. Yet, amidst the jubilation, we are reminded of the fragility of life. The tragic passing of Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi, alongside Dr. Cairo Ojougboh and a young corps member, underscores a profound message: the impact of sports extends far beyond the pitch. It reaches into the hearts and homes of millions, sometimes with unforeseen consequences.
As we reflect on these events, it’s imperative to consider the broader implications of such intense engagements with sports. The unity and excitement sports bring should not come at the cost of our health and well-being. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for awareness around the physical and emotional investment in sporting events, especially for those with underlying health conditions.
The narrative of Abdullahi’s last moments, filled with passion for his team’s victory, is a poignant reminder of the deep connection many feel with the game. However, it also calls for a balance between enthusiasm and health consciousness. As we celebrate our victories and support our teams, remember to care for ourselves and each other, ensuring that our engagement with sports remains a source of joy, not sorrow.
Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those we’ve lost. Their memories remind us to cherish every moment and to live with an awareness of our limits. Let their stories inspire us to foster a culture of care, both in the stands and beyond, as we navigate the highs and lows of life with the same grace and unity that sports teach us.
Did You Know?
- The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is one of Africa’s most prestigious football competitions, inaugurated in 1957.
- Nigeria has won the AFCON title thrice, with their victories coming in 1980, 1994, and 2013.
- The concept of penalty shootouts was introduced in the AFCON in 1970 to decide matches that ended in a draw after extra time.
- Kwara State University, where Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi served, was established in Malete, Kwara State, in 2009.
- The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where Abdullahi was taken, is one of Nigeria’s leading teaching hospitals known for its medical research and services.