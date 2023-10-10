Mother’s Emotional Testimony Heard in Sylvester Oromoni’s Inquest

The ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, witnessed an emotional testimony from the deceased’s mother, Mrs Rosemary Oromoni.
Visibly shaken and intermittently breaking down, Mrs Oromoni recounted receiving a message from the school about her son being injured during a football game. However, upon bringing him home from school, she observed scaly lips and a swollen hip, leading to a malaria treatment that did not alleviate his pain.
Mrs Oromoni testified that Sylvester eventually revealed he was assaulted by five students, naming three, and was forced to consume a substance. Despite medical interventions, Sylvester’s condition deteriorated, culminating in his death on November 30, 2021.
The case, which has sparked widespread outrage and led to the temporary closure of Dowen College, is under thorough investigation by the Lagos State Government. The coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, has instructed involved parties to submit their final written addresses, with adoption slated for November 20, 2023.
Editorial
The heart-wrenching testimony of Mrs Oromoni in the ongoing inquest into Sylvester’s death casts a sombre light on the grave issues of bullying and safety within educational institutions. We believe that Sylvester’s tragic demise should serve as a stark wake-up call, prompting a rigorous review and overhaul of the safety and welfare protocols within schools across the nation.
This case underscores the urgent need for stringent anti-bullying policies, comprehensive safety measures, and a robust system of accountability within educational institutions. It is imperative that schools not only become safe havens for students but also environments that foster empathy, respect, and mutual understanding among pupils.
We advocate for a thorough and transparent investigation into Sylvester’s death, ensuring that justice is served and that such a tragedy propels substantive change within the educational sector. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the safety and well-being of students are paramount, preventing the recurrence of such a devastating incident.
Did You Know?
- Bullying can have severe and lasting consequences, impacting the mental, physical, and emotional health of the affected individuals.
- Globally, it is estimated that 246 million children and adolescents experience school violence and bullying in some form every year.
- In Nigeria, a study by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) revealed that 81% of primary school pupils had been victims of bullying.
- Bullying can take various forms, including physical, verbal, social, and cyberbullying, each presenting unique challenges and impacts.
- Various countries have implemented anti-bullying campaigns and programs, such as the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program in Norway, which has been internationally recognized for its effectiveness.